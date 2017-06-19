With successful animated series like Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!, DC and WB are looking to capitalize on DC's favorite teenage heroes once again. Titans, a live-action TV show, will begin filming in September, and it's looking to explore the darker side of the heroes. The upcoming adaption will serve as the cornerstone of #DC's streaming service set to debut in 2018. After That Hashtag Show gave us a detailed look at the character breakdown, we were left so many unanswered questions, like...

5. What Happened To The Other Titans?

It's been known for quite some time that Nightwing, Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy would make up the team. However, there are a few notable names missing from this list: Flash, Cyborg, Aqualad, Speedy and Wonder Girl. Not all TV shows or movies follow the comics directly, but Kid Flash (Wally West) and Aqualad (Garth) were two of the Titans founding members. Together, the three sidekicks teamed together to stop Mr. Twister.

However, with the additions of Wonder Girl (Donna Troy) and Speedy (Roy Harper), they would officially become the #TeenTitans, fighting alongside one another against their mind-controlled mentors. With that said, this doesn't appear to be an origin story since Dick Grayson is a cop by day and Nightwing by night. Still, one can't help but wonder which version of the Titans this will be.

4. Will The Titans Exist In Their Own Universe?

With so many comic book movies and shows connecting to one another, it's OK to wonder if the Titans will exist in one of DC's universes. Many fans will argue that the Titans should stand alone and not connect to neither the #Arrowverse nor #DCEU, but will it? The DCEU looks to be out of the question with so many holes to fill already. They have the Cyborg and Nightwing movies set for sometime in the future, both of whom are Titans members. Plus, Cyborg's name hasn't been mentioned, which leads us to believe he won't be a factor on the TV show. So, the easiest, most linear connection for the Titans is the CW's Arrowverse, since it has served as an origin for two of the Teen Titans' founding members, Speedy and Kid Flash.

The now retired (possibly deceased) sister of Oliver Queen, Thea Queen, was formerly known as Speedy. In the comics however, the superhero sidekick Speedy had a different identity— Roy Harper. On Arrow, Roy (Colton Haynes) is M.I.A., living life as someone else. Could this be a chance for Roy to take up the bow and arrow once more in honor of is former love and join the Titans? As of now, the answer is no. Kid Flash, another Arrowverse member who has just discovered his powers, could eventually join the team, but as Season 3 ended, it looks like he'll have his hands full.

The Arrowverse not only has two of the Titans founding members, but it also already told us that Batman exist, which means Nightwing could as well. Speaking of Batman, maybe the Titans exist in their own world like Gotham. Without any ties to any other WB hero shows, Gotham has taken on a life of its own, and has done successfully well giving fans a different, more detailed look at Bruce Wayne's journey to becoming #Batman. Sadly, we are a ways away from knowing which universe they exist in.

3. Does The Titans Show Mean No Titans Movie?

Maybe not. As mentioned before, the DCEU is currently working on a Nightwing and Cyborg movie. Nightwing, like Flash, will exist in two different universes. One of his major story arcs revolves around forming the Teen Titans. With him being a cop and Titans member already, how would that fair well on the big screen? Granted, we're going to see yet another super hero origin with The Flash, whenever they decide to get their stuff together, but will fans want to see that again with Nightwing.

Vic Stone was introduced to the DCEU in BvS in a very small moment. Fortunately, we're going to see Cyborg in the upcoming Justice League movie. Now, how or why would Cyborg join the Titans after fighting alongside the legendary #JusticeLeague? He could feel shaded, tell them to kick rocks and form his own team, but we'll already have that on TV — why would DC do it again? Since Cyborg isn't mentioned in the show and Nightwing is, we can only wonder if this means we will never see a Teen Titans movie.

2. Which Story Arch Will They Adapt?

Look, no matter how DC tries to spin it, fans wouldn't want a watered-down TV version of their origin story. Fortunately, there's one possible story arch Titans can borrow straight from the comics.

Even without some of their core members, one story that would work for the Titans involves Grant Wilson (who also exist in the Arrowverse) and Starfire. The son of Slade Wilson and Adeline Kane had his life ruined by the Titians, more specifically Starfire, after she crash landed in his apartment and the Teen Titans soon followed. After being denied compensation for the damages caused by the team, he raged against the Titans. When H.I.V.E. offered to make him a superhuman he jumped at the chance and became the villain Ravager.

Unbeknownst to Grant, H.I.V.E. scientist Jackal was only using him as a pawn in order to get his father Slade to join. Slade, as Deathstroke, tried to stop his son from taking down the Titans, but at one point he decided to team with him. Ravager unknowingly teamed up with his father (whom he hated) in fighting against the Titans. In his final battle, Grant's body was unable to contain his new powers and he died in the arms of his father. Slade, in honor of his son, sought revenge and agreed to join H.I.V.E. With the connection between the Wilson family and Teen Titans, there are more questions to be asked...

1. Will Deathstroke Appear?

No matter what story the Titans TV show tells, there's no greater villain than Deathstroke. Whether it be Teen Titans Go! or the original Teen Titans animated series, Deathstroke has been a major thorn in their sides. There are currently two live-action depictions of Deathstroke ─ one is set to make his debut in Justice League, played by Joe Manganiello (below), who's also set to be in the upcoming Batman movie. The other is being brilliantly played by Manu Bennett (above) on CW's Arrow.

As mentioned above, his eldest son became obsessed with killing them while his other son, Jericho, became a member. However, one of their greatest stories, features Deathstroke and Terra in a tale of betrayal, #TheJudasContract. It would tie into Deathsroke's revenge factor, which would start by infiltrating the Titans before taking them down himself.

As DC and WB gear up to give fans what we've been longing for, there are some questions we need answered. Until then, you can check out DC's latest Teen Titans project, The Judas Contract.

