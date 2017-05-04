Think you can't start cosplaying because of your pitiful bank balance? Think again! Belarusian cosplayer Irina Sabetskaya is taking the nerd world by storm with her low-cost DIY get-ups, dressing up as her favorite fictional characters at a fraction of the usual cost.

Sabetskaya utilizes body paint, makeshift props and some impressive makeup skills to construct her cosplays, portraying everyone from superheroes to video game characters.

According to her Patreon page, Sabetskaya is totally immersed in nerd culture. The 22-year-old loves sci-fi and video games, and creates her photoshoots completely on her own. What's even more impressive is that she's only been dabbling in creative makeup for less than a year.

Sound impressive? Then check out some of her most creative cosplays and prepare to feel inspired:

1. Roadhog— 'Overwatch'

2. Ghost Bride Morgana— 'League Of Legends'

3. Lara Croft— 'Tomb Raider'

4. Chloe— 'Life Is Strange'

5. Bloody Mary— 'The Wolf Among Us'

6. Ciri— 'The Witcher 3'

7. Joker— 'Suicide Squad'

8. Elsa— 'Frozen'

9. YoRHa No.2 Type B— 'NieR:Automata'

10. Elizabeth— 'BioShock: Infinite'

