Netflix seemed like they were taking their sweet time to officially greenlight Season 2 of its original series #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents, which premiered to rave reviews in January. But now that they've locked in Season 2 and Season 3, they're wasting no time getting the cameras rolling.

Filming for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 officially began in Vancouver on April 13. But it's not just Netflix who's recording the whole thing. The cast — particularly the charming cast of child actors — have been sharing behind-the-scenes pics on social media almost non stop.

Louis Hynes, the 15-year-old actor who plays Klaus Baudelaire, shared this Instagram post to announce the beginning of filming:

He also shared the following #MondayMotivation, showing his and Malina Weissman's (Violet Baudelaire) chairs on set:

On March 30, Malina also shared her own behind-the-scenes pic of the mountain of luggage she was bringing with her to Vancouver for filming:

And here are the two lucky children looking rather mischievous in what appears to be a wine bar...?

Louis and Malina aren't the only child stars running around on set. Avi Lake (Isadora Quagmire) shared a similar snap of the chairs belonging to her and Dylan Kingwell, who plays her on-screen triplet brothers, Duncan and Quigley:

Dylan tweeted the same pic, with a V.F.D. pun and Snicketism of his own.

Even child stars need to get an education, and Avi Lake showed her fans what her behind-the-scenes homeschooling space looks like:

Clearly already committed to the role of poet, Avi crafted a couplet to go along with another post that would have made Isadora proud:

Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes updates from the cast of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'!