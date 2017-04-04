Things might be unfortunate for Klaus and Violet Baudelaire, but fans of Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events will be overjoyed to hear that #Netflix has renewed the series for a third season, less than a month after ordering Season 2.

Based on the bestselling book series by Lemony Snicket (a.k.a. Daniel Handler), A Series Of Unfortunate Events "focuses on recently orphaned siblings Klaus, Violet and Sunny Baudelaire, who end up in the custody of the heartless Count Olaf — portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris — who is desperate to get his hands on their inheritance."

The Corrupt Conclusion Is Coming

You might think it unusual to be considering the show's conclusion so early, especially after this renewal, but if it does remain true to the book series — which it has so far — then we should expect A Series Of Unfortunate Events' third season to be its last.

Season 1 of the show adapted the first four novels in eight episodes, while the longer second season will adapt the next five books in ten episodes. Thus, it's highly likely that the third season will cover the last four books, completing Klaus, Violet and Sunny's miserable story.

While it is still unknown when the second season of A Series Of Unfortunate Events will debut, it's worth noting that both Louis Hynes and Malina Weissman — who portray Klaus and Violet — have posted pictures on their social media accounts in which they are back on set for the series. With filming for the second season underway, it's good to know that Netflix has enough faith in this series to see it through right to the end. Look away folks, there's plenty more misery on the way.

