Mercifully, Season 1 of #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents is already behind us. Despite the fact that #Netflix still hasn't given the official greenlight for Season 2, #DanielHandler reports that the script is well underway.
Barring some very fishy disaster, there's no reason to suspect that the Baudelaires' miserable story is over just yet. So let's get to work fancasting for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2, which is meant to encompass Books 5 through 8. Below the fancast, check out side-by-side images of the returning A Series of Unfortunate Events cast, alongside the original Brett Helquist illustrations.
Fancasting 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2
Vice Principal Nero - Timothy Spall
You probably remember him as Peter "Wormtail" Pettigrew from Harry Potter. He's definitely got the right skeevy vibe to pull off the principle-less Vice Principal Nero. Add a little vibrato and a lot of ego, and it's a perfect fit.
Carmelita Spats - Addison Riecke
Riecke already has a full time gig playing the budding super villain Nora Thunderman on the Disney Channel Original The Thundermans. She's the perfect choice to play the schoolyard nemesis of the Baudelaires and the Quagmires, Carmelita Spats.
Esme Squalor - Alyson Hannigan
If Cobie Smulders weren't already Mrs. Quagmire, she would have been a hilarious choice for Esme Squalor, Count Olaf's in-obsessed evil girlfriend. But their other How I Met Your Mother co-star, Alyson Hannigan, would work nicely as well. They've already got great chemistry together on screen, and Hannigan is great at that hammy sort of comedy A Series of Unfortunate Events has going on.
Jerome Squalor - John Cho
John Cho and Neil Patrick Harris have known each other since Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004). Plus, Cho has that nice guy aura that Jerome Squalor has to have. Unfortunately, as anyone who's familiar with the stories will tell you, being a nice guy does not always mean you have the conviction to be a hero.
Hector - Max Perlich
Max Perlich might have played Jackson's oddball cousin Rune on Gilmore Girls, but he looks great in a newsboy cap, and haven't you always pictured Hector in a newsboy cap?
Hal - Bill Cobbs
Bill Cobbs has the art of playing a little old man down to a science. He'd be the perfect person to maintain the Library of Records at Hostile Hospital, while being blissfully unaware that the Baudelaires are secretly living there.
Confirmed Returning Cast For 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2
Count Olaf - Neil Patrick Harris
Patrick Warburton - Lemony Snicket
Violet Baudelaire - Malina Weissman
Klaus Baudelaire - Louis Hynes
Sunny Baudelaire - Presley Smith (Voice By Tara Strong)
Duncan Quagmire - Dylan Kingwell
Isadora Quagmire - Avi Lake
The Hook-Handed Man - Usman Ally
The Bald Man - John DeSantis
The Two White-Faced Women - Jacquelyn and Joyce Robbins
The Henchperson of Undetermined Gender - Matty Cardarople
Potential Returning Cast Members For 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2
Quigley Quagmire - Dylan Kingwell
Jacquelyn - Sara Canning
Mr. Poe - K. Todd Freeman
Probably Not Returning Cast Members
Justice Strauss - Joan Cusack
Uncle Monty - Aasif Mandvi
Aunt Josephine - Alfre Woodard
Sir - Don Johnson
Charles - Rhys Darby
Dr. Georgina Orwell - Catherine O'Hara
Mother - Cobie Smulders
Father - Will Arnett