Mercifully, Season 1 of #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents is already behind us. Despite the fact that #Netflix still hasn't given the official greenlight for Season 2, #DanielHandler reports that the script is well underway.

Barring some very fishy disaster, there's no reason to suspect that the Baudelaires' miserable story is over just yet. So let's get to work fancasting for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2, which is meant to encompass Books 5 through 8. Below the fancast, check out side-by-side images of the returning A Series of Unfortunate Events cast, alongside the original Brett Helquist illustrations.

Fancasting 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2

Vice Principal Nero - Timothy Spall

[Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Warner Brothers]

You probably remember him as Peter "Wormtail" Pettigrew from Harry Potter. He's definitely got the right skeevy vibe to pull off the principle-less Vice Principal Nero. Add a little vibrato and a lot of ego, and it's a perfect fit.

Carmelita Spats - Addison Riecke

[Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Disney Channel]

Riecke already has a full time gig playing the budding super villain Nora Thunderman on the Disney Channel Original The Thundermans. She's the perfect choice to play the schoolyard nemesis of the Baudelaires and the Quagmires, Carmelita Spats.

Esme Squalor - Alyson Hannigan

[Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) CBS]

If Cobie Smulders weren't already Mrs. Quagmire, she would have been a hilarious choice for Esme Squalor, Count Olaf's in-obsessed evil girlfriend. But their other How I Met Your Mother co-star, Alyson Hannigan, would work nicely as well. They've already got great chemistry together on screen, and Hannigan is great at that hammy sort of comedy A Series of Unfortunate Events has going on.

Jerome Squalor - John Cho

[Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) CBS]

John Cho and Neil Patrick Harris have known each other since Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004). Plus, Cho has that nice guy aura that Jerome Squalor has to have. Unfortunately, as anyone who's familiar with the stories will tell you, being a nice guy does not always mean you have the conviction to be a hero.

Hector - Max Perlich

'Glimore Girls' [Credit: The CW]

Max Perlich might have played Jackson's oddball cousin Rune on Gilmore Girls, but he looks great in a newsboy cap, and haven't you always pictured Hector in a newsboy cap?

Hal - Bill Cobbs

'Of Mind and Music' [Credit: Una Vida]

Bill Cobbs has the art of playing a little old man down to a science. He'd be the perfect person to maintain the Library of Records at Hostile Hospital, while being blissfully unaware that the Baudelaires are secretly living there.

Confirmed Returning Cast For 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2

Count Olaf - Neil Patrick Harris

Count Olaf 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Patrick Warburton - Lemony Snicket

Lemony Snicket 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) HarperCollins (Right) Netflix]

Violet Baudelaire - Malina Weissman

Violet Baudelaire 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Klaus Baudelaire - Louis Hynes

Klaus Baudelaire 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Sunny Baudelaire - Presley Smith (Voice By Tara Strong)

Sunny Baudelaire 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Duncan Quagmire - Dylan Kingwell

Duncan Quagmire 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Isadora Quagmire - Avi Lake

Isadora Quagmire 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

The Hook-Handed Man - Usman Ally

The Hook-Handed Man 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

The Bald Man - John DeSantis

The Bald Man 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

The Two White-Faced Women - Jacquelyn and Joyce Robbins

The Two White-Faced Women 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

The Henchperson of Undetermined Gender - Matty Cardarople

The Henchperson of Undetermined Gender 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Potential Returning Cast Members For 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2

Quigley Quagmire - Dylan Kingwell

Quigley Quagmire 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Jacquelyn - Sara Canning

Jacquelyn 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Mr. Poe - K. Todd Freeman

Mr. Poe 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Probably Not Returning Cast Members

Justice Strauss - Joan Cusack

Justice Strauss 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Uncle Monty - Aasif Mandvi

Uncle Monty's Death 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Aunt Josephine - Alfre Woodard

Aunt Josephine's Death 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Sir - Don Johnson

Sir 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: (Left) Brett Helquist (Right) Netflix]

Charles - Rhys Darby

Charles 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Dr. Georgina Orwell - Catherine O'Hara

Dr. Orwell 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Mother - Cobie Smulders

Mother 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Father - Will Arnett

Father 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]