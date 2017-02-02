Netflix's #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents was a smorgasbord of delicious Easter Eggs, ranging from nods to deceased herpetologists to sneaky cameo's from author Daniel Handler, to direct quotes from Handler's other book series, All The Wrong Questions.

But there was a special type of Easter Egg that made an appearance in almost every episode, often more than once. The most per-Snicket-y of acronyms, V.F.D., appeared over and over again, stuck into the dialogue or scrawled in the background. Below, we've rounded up all the V.F.D. references we could find in A Series of Unfortunate Events.

All The V.F.D. References In 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events'

