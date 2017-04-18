Lady Gaga has enjoyed her fair share of applause over the years, but Stefani Germanotta may be on the edge of acting glory too, if this first picture from A Star Is Born is anything to go by. Helmed by Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper, the upcoming musical will star American Horror Story's Lady Gaga in her first headline movie role, stripped of her usual artpop trappings, and taking on a more honest and vulnerable part.

A Star Is Born [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

No longer beautiful, dirty, rich, this new reimagining of the classic story will see Germanotta dancin' in circles around Hollywood as #BradleyCooper's alcoholic star fights to help Gaga succeed, even while his own career fails.

Originally made in 1937, #AStarIsBorn has since been remade twice, once with Judy Garland in 1954 and again in 1976, this time starring Barbra Streisand. Does Lady Gaga have what it takes to go cheek-to-cheek with the star quality of these iconic performers?

Remember when Lady Gaga was inspired by old-school Hollywood glamor in 'American Horror Story: Hotel'?

We may have exaggerated slightly when we suggested that there's a million reasons why the latest remake will succeed. However, we remain confident that A Star Is Born will be the surprise musical hit of 2017, despite the fact that this will be Bradley Cooper's first directorial project.

Warner Bros. Pictures have also released an official synopsis for A Star Is Born, which teases a complicated dynamic between Gaga and Cooper's characters:

"Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory."

American Horror Story [Credit: FX]

At one point, Clint Eastwood was set to direct Lady Gaga's 'Telephone' co-star, Beyonce Knowles, in the lead role. However, the country influence in Germanotta's latest album Joanne suggests that the Oscar-winning songwriter is better suited for the remake.

The fact that Stefani Germanotta has chosen to be credited with her real name for A Star Is Born implies that #LadyGaga is determined to be taken more seriously in the acting world, transcending her previous genre roles from the likes of #AmericanHorrorStory, Muppets Most Wanted, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Will Lady Gaga leave us starstruck in A Star Is Born, or will it flop and leave us speechless? It's impossible to know for sure until Bradley Cooper's directorial debut hits cinemas on September 28, 2018, but if Germanotta pulls this off, I'll be so happy I could die.

