There's a long slate of Disney movies coming our way, and one of them is an adaptation of Madeline L'Engle's 1963 novel, A Wrinkle In Time. The book centers around a young girl named Meg Murry who, alongside her gifted five-year-old brother, Charles Wallace, and friend, Calvin O'Keefe, go on a crazy adventure through time and space to find Meg's father, Dr. Alex Murry. The film is being directed by Ava DuVernay, and fans of the books have been eager to see what she would do with the project. Now we finally know.

D23 is happening right now, and after an exciting panel including special guest stars such as #OprahWinfrey, #ReeseWitherspoon and DuVernay herself, Disney released our first official trailer for the movie:

That. Was. Amazing. This is a passion project for #AvaDuVernay, who revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that her interest in the film came largely from the thought of contributing to diversity in #Disney's live-action features:

“The first image [I had in my head] was to place a brown girl in that role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in [...] There aren’t any other black women who have been invited to imagine what other planets in the universe might look and feel like. I was interested in that and in a heroine that looked like the girls I grew up with.”

That love is palpable in the trailer. The film stars Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, #MindyKaling as Mrs. Who, #ChrisPine as Dr. Alex Murry and Storm Reid as Meg Murry. #AWrinkleInTime hits theaters on March 9, 2018.

[Source: EW]