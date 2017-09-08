If, like me, you're somewhat stuck in the '90s when it comes to plucking memories of child stars out of your grey matter, it's likely that the vision you store of Aaron Carter is that he's still the same be-curtained teen 'throb that he was when waxing about candy and bad apples way back when. Well, spoilers: people change. Yet not even the hardest old school Carter fan could've predicted the absolute WTF-fest that's been taking place over on his Twitter account the past few days.

According to the former child star's social media feed and varying reports from several (usually reliable) celebrity news outlets, this week Carter has been involved in one "severe" car accident in which he broke his nose and totaled his car, threatened suicide via Xanax, had police knocking on his door three times in the same day, and then accused the media of making everything up. And while we're probably not going to get to the bottom of what actually went down in Casa de Carter this week, the plot-twists alone make this ride somewhat of a head-scratcher.

Tuesday Morning

Vibe: Existential

Taking a ride in my car, there's nothing more soothing then listening to chill music and thinking about life and what I'm going to do next — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Aesthetic: LOVE

Love always wins, sometimes. we just have to search, and find it. pic.twitter.com/RoHFozvSgG — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

But then Aaron's day took a turn for the terrible. He got into a really bad accident :(

Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Leaving his car totally wrecked

I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

(Assuming Aqua* is the car)

Rip aqua my baby — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

*Also assuming Aqua was named after the band. R.I.P.

The crash left him in a pretty bad state. Hurt arms, legs, and a broken nose

TBH this shit hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is fucked up — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

But thankfully he was alright

Everything is fine. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

He's really OK

Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

No seriously guys, he's fine

I just want to let everyone know I'm doing ok. I'm just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I'm ok. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

See, he even posted a picture the next day to show how fine he is

Just wanted to say hi pic.twitter.com/nO6zVaMcId — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 6, 2017

But wait, didn't he say he had a broken nose?

What happened to your broken nose and hands??? Hmmmmm — Giovani Mercado (@thatGIOkid) September 6, 2017

I was about to say I thought he broke his nose lol — Elizabeth Adderley (@johnnlizabeth) September 6, 2017

Not even black and blue from your car accident or from getting hit in the nose from the fight you had That's amazing great job with makeup — Glenda Joy (@GlendaJoy8) September 6, 2017

Hmmm. Weird. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I wear this hat too much pic.twitter.com/KmRNFhTfUa — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 7, 2017

Must have just healed really fast or something. Anyway, the most important thing is that Aaron is OK, physically. Sadly though, the varying reports coming courtesy of #celebrity sites E! News and TMZ hint that there might be more behind these tweets than meets the eye.

TMZ's report came first. On Tuesday morning, the site claimed that Aaron had been "trying to buy a gun" and was threatening to "harm family members." Per their account, anonymous sources — which we a.l.w.a.y.s. take with a pinch of salt — had reached out to the cops three times in a 24 hour period.

1.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... someone called St. Petersburg PD in Florida at 11:47 AM Tuesday saying Aaron has been trying to buy a gun in the last couple weeks. Cops went to his house, but no one answered the door.

2.

They returned at 2:12 PM after another caller said Aaron needed psychiatric evaluation because he refused medical attention after a car accident. Police discovered Aaron had indeed totaled his BMW, and broke his nose, but was otherwise fine.

3.

The third incident came at 4:18 AM Wednesday, when the caller said Aaron was threatening to harm family and others. Cops showed up, knocked on the door but someone shut off a light and closed the blinds.

The run down via E! News is essentially the same, though it contains a worrying piece of information omitted from TMZ's:

According to the documents, the caller claims that Carter told a friend he was going to kill himself and threatened to take Xanax, Klonopin and Dusters.

Adding that these police visits were more "welfare," and the calls a result of concern rather than fear.

According to Aaron however, it's all BS:

I'm doing great. At home in Florida and just taking all of these crazy stories the best way I can without reacting https://t.co/Z7x2hEk9DB — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 7, 2017

And Fake News

The bullies are the media mostly, but that's ok. I will stay focused and happy but I do see all of this stuff I'm just appalled by all of it https://t.co/hJ2W9UsVb5 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 7, 2017

He was just 'trying to be funny'

I guess trying to be funny and stupid and have a good laugh when I'm hanging out by myself makes me manic, everyone needs to relax — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 7, 2017

Who knows what's going down in the Carter clan, but fingers crossed that behind closed doors, he's still the happy "Candy" crusher we all know and love.

If you're concerned about the mental wellbeing of a friend or family member, reach out to Lifeline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255).