Have you ever wished the real world looked as bright and colorful as the landscapes seen in films like Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel? Well, now you can both view and track down real-world locales that feel like they came right out of filmmaker Wes Anderson's brain thanks to the Accidental Wes Anderson subreddit.

Showcasing beautiful symmetry, lavish color palettes and magical environments, the only thing missing from Accidental Wes Anderson is a Bill Murray cameo. Have a look for yourself:

The subreddit has over 37,000 posts from users around the world, be they tourists sharing findings or locals posting about a favorite spot. The community was created only two months ago by photographer and software engineer Simon Sarris, and it's already racked up 42,940 members. Sarris told Vice last week:

"I really didn't expect it to take off, but I think there's a lot of pent up demand for finding magical worlds in real life. While [Anderson] uses a really limited color palette, it's always so wild or unusual that you accept immediately anything that comes after. That's why it's so special to accidentally come across it in the real world. It's like accidentally stepping into his alternate world."

Anderson's style is one of the most — if not the most — iconic in contemporary film, thanks to his meticulous attention to detail, architecture and symmetry. Rumor has it Wes Anderson traveled to five different continents in order to find the right visual setting for 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel. Hopefully, the search for inspiration on his next film will be an easier process, thanks to the reddit page.

