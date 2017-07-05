The wait for Disney's follow up to Frozen may seem impossibly long, but work is underway for Frozen 2. Or, at least, the cast will be back in the recording studio soon. Actor Jonathan Groff, the voice of Kristoff, dropped an update about his work on #Frozen2 during an interview about his new upcoming project 36 Questions, a musical podcast.

"I think I just got an email yesterday where I’m about to go into the recording studio in a couple of weeks, or maybe a month? They’re about to really get into the thick of recording it, which I’m excited about. I don’t know anything about it yet other than I’m about to start recording my section of it."

While details on the sequel are still scarce, we do know that original cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad will be back to reprise their roles in the movie. The directors of #Frozen, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and Academy Award winners, songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez will also return to work on the next installment.

Disney is keeping the excitement high for Frozen fans by releasing animated shorts leading up to #Frozen2. Frozen Fever, a theatrical short that played before Disney's live-action Cinderella in 2015, reunited Elsa and the gang to throw a spectacular birthday party for Anna. The upcoming Olaf's Frozen Adventure, to be played before Pixar's Coco this fall, will be a 21-minute holiday featurette following the summer-loving snowman Olaf on his quest around Arendelle to find the greatest family tradition for Anna and Elsa. Check out the trailer below:

Frozen fans aren't the only ones excited to see the story of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven continue. Groff is also looking forward to going back to work on the movie:

"I’m just excited that I’m in it, you know? Excited to be in it and that creative team is also just so amazing, so I’m excited to get back in a room with them and play around.… The four of them are such an awesome team and I really, really love them."

Frozen 2 will release in theaters on November 27, 2019.

What do you hope to see in Frozen 2?

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)