You know what's awesome? Vampires. You know what else is awesome? Werewolves. But you know what's more awesome than either of those? Werewolves and vampires, together. Which is why we love the #Underworld franchise so much.

In celebration of #UnderworldBloodWars' April 25th DVD/Blu-ray release, here's a look back at all the actors, old and young, who have played both vampires and werewolves, either at the same time as hybrids (R.I.P. Michael...maybe), or at different points in their careers.

Oldies, But Goodies

The first two were the first of the first, and the best of the best. May they both rest in peace, and not actually live forever, as cool as that might seem.

1. Bela Lugosi

Vampire roles:

Dracula, Broadway production of Dracula (1927)

(1927) Dracula, Dracula (1931)

(1931) Dracula, Hollywood on Parade No. A-8 (short, 1933)

(short, 1933) Count Mora , Mark of the Vampire (1935)

(1935) Dracula (likeness only), Dracula's Daughter (1936)

(1936) Armand Tesla, The Return of the Vampire (1944)

(1944) Dracula, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

(1948) Count Dracula, Texaco Star Theatre (TV Series, 1949)

(TV Series, 1949) Count Dracula, The Paul Winchell Show (TV Series, 1950)

Dracula. Credit: Universal Pictures

Werewolf:

Bela, The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolf Man. Credit: Universal Pictures

Check out Lugosi as the OG #Dracula:

2. Lon Chaney, Jr.

Vampire:

Count Dracula, Son of Dracula (1943)

The Wolf Man (a.k.a. Lawrence Talbot) roles:

The Wolf Man (1941)

(1941) Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)

(1943) House of Frankenstein (1944)

(1944) House of Dracula (1945)

(1945) Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein. Credit: Universal Pictures

Other werewolves:

El Hombre Lobo, La casa del terror (1960)

(1960) The Mummified Werewolf, Face of the Screaming Werewolf (1964)

Here's some good old-fashioned movie magic:

The Middle

These guys aren't quite as aged as Lugosi and Chaney, but they aren't spring chickens, either.

3. Michael Sheen

Aro, his vampire role:

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

(2009) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

(2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)

Twilight Saga. Credit: Summit Entertainment

The Lycan Lucian:

Underworld (2003)

(2003) Underworld: Evolution (2006)

(2006) Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

You know you want to see Aro “die,” just one more time.

4. Scott Speedman

Hybrid Michael Corvin:

Underworld (2003)

(2003) Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld. Credit: Screen Gems

Michael lives!

The Under 40 Club

Coincidentally, all of these guys are from The Vampire Diaries, but only two of them were vampires and werewolves at the same time!

5. Joseph Morgan

The Vampire Diaries. Credit: The CW

Hybrid role:

Klaus Mikaelson, The Vampire Diaries (TV series, 2011-2016)

(TV series, 2011-2016) Klaus Mikaelson, The Originals (TV series, 2013-2017)

The Mystic Falls peeps were so close to killing #Klaus during his first hybrid transition scene:

6. Michael Trevino

The Vampire Diaries. Credit: The CW

Also a hybrid:

Tyler Lockwood, The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

(2009-2017) Tyler Lockwood, The Originals (2013)

Tyler becomes a #hybrid:

7. Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries. Credit: The CW

His famous vampire role:

Stefan Salvatore / Silas / Ambrose, The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

(2009-2017) Stefan Salvatore, The Originals (2016)

Didn't know he was also a werewolf, did ya?

Wolf Lake. Credit: CBS

Luke Cates, Wolf Lake (TV Series, 2001-2002)

You've no doubt seen plenty of Paul as Stefan on #TheVampireDiaries, so here is a collection of some Wolf Lake clips:

[Sources: IMDB, vamped.org]