You know what's awesome? Vampires. You know what else is awesome? Werewolves. But you know what's more awesome than either of those? Werewolves and vampires, together. Which is why we love the #Underworld franchise so much.
In celebration of #UnderworldBloodWars' April 25th DVD/Blu-ray release, here's a look back at all the actors, old and young, who have played both vampires and werewolves, either at the same time as hybrids (R.I.P. Michael...maybe), or at different points in their careers.
Oldies, But Goodies
The first two were the first of the first, and the best of the best. May they both rest in peace, and not actually live forever, as cool as that might seem.
1. Bela Lugosi
Vampire roles:
- Dracula, Broadway production of Dracula (1927)
- Dracula, Dracula (1931)
- Dracula, Hollywood on Parade No. A-8 (short, 1933)
- Count Mora, Mark of the Vampire (1935)
- Dracula (likeness only), Dracula's Daughter (1936)
- Armand Tesla, The Return of the Vampire (1944)
- Dracula, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
- Count Dracula, Texaco Star Theatre (TV Series, 1949)
- Count Dracula, The Paul Winchell Show (TV Series, 1950)
Werewolf:
- Bela, The Wolf Man (1941)
Check out Lugosi as the OG #Dracula:
2. Lon Chaney, Jr.
Vampire:
- Count Dracula, Son of Dracula (1943)
The Wolf Man (a.k.a. Lawrence Talbot) roles:
- The Wolf Man (1941)
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)
- House of Frankenstein (1944)
- House of Dracula (1945)
- Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
Other werewolves:
- El Hombre Lobo, La casa del terror (1960)
- The Mummified Werewolf, Face of the Screaming Werewolf (1964)
Here's some good old-fashioned movie magic:
The Middle
These guys aren't quite as aged as Lugosi and Chaney, but they aren't spring chickens, either.
3. Michael Sheen
Aro, his vampire role:
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)
The Lycan Lucian:
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
You know you want to see Aro “die,” just one more time.
4. Scott Speedman
Hybrid Michael Corvin:
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Michael lives!
The Under 40 Club
Coincidentally, all of these guys are from The Vampire Diaries, but only two of them were vampires and werewolves at the same time!
5. Joseph Morgan
Hybrid role:
- Klaus Mikaelson, The Vampire Diaries (TV series, 2011-2016)
- Klaus Mikaelson, The Originals (TV series, 2013-2017)
The Mystic Falls peeps were so close to killing #Klaus during his first hybrid transition scene:
6. Michael Trevino
Also a hybrid:
- Tyler Lockwood, The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)
- Tyler Lockwood, The Originals (2013)
Tyler becomes a #hybrid:
7. Paul Wesley
His famous vampire role:
- Stefan Salvatore / Silas / Ambrose, The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)
- Stefan Salvatore, The Originals (2016)
Didn't know he was also a werewolf, did ya?
- Luke Cates, Wolf Lake (TV Series, 2001-2002)
You've no doubt seen plenty of Paul as Stefan on #TheVampireDiaries, so here is a collection of some Wolf Lake clips:
Did I miss any actors or actresses who play the best of both underworlds? Which was your favorite? Let me know in the comments!
[Sources: IMDB, vamped.org]