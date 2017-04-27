It has been almost a year since YouTube star and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed at a meet-and-greet following a gig in Orlando, Florida last June. While time has passed and friends, fans, and family are beginning to come to terms with this tragic loss, Grimmie's former mentor and friend Adam Levine decided to take an opportunity to pay a touching tribute to the 22-year-old during this week's episode of The Voice.

Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmies death. Our hearts go out to her family pic.twitter.com/y4OMkm0uXu — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) June 11, 2016

Addressing Grimmie's family directly, Levine spoke about how much he loved the rising star, and how unfair her death was, saying:

“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”

Adam Levine on 'The Voice' [Credit: NBC]

Taking the stage with his current team, Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero, and Mark Isaiah, Levine performed a stunning cover of The Beatles' 'Hey Jude,' which was met with a standing ovation from the #NBC audience.

Alongside the touching tribute, #ChristinaGrimmie's family announced that they were establishing a foundation in the singer’s name. A website has been launched with the aim of providing "financial, emotional and encouragement support to individuals and families who suffer from the devastating effects of gun violence."

As well as providing support for victims of gun violence, the foundation aims to "support families facing breast cancer diagnosis," which is to commemorate the way Christina provided great support and encouragement to her mother, Tina, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Christina Grimmie performing on 'The Voice' [Credit: NBC]

Even through Christina is gone, she is certainly not forgotten, and #AdamLevine's tribute was the perfect way to honor her memory — especially on the stage, where all her dreams came true.

Send your love and support to Christina and her family in the comments.