It has been almost a year since YouTube star and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed at a meet-and-greet following a gig in Orlando, Florida last June. While time has passed and friends, fans, and family are beginning to come to terms with this tragic loss, Grimmie's former mentor and friend Adam Levine decided to take an opportunity to pay a touching tribute to the 22-year-old during this week's episode of The Voice.
Addressing Grimmie's family directly, Levine spoke about how much he loved the rising star, and how unfair her death was, saying:
“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”
Taking the stage with his current team, Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero, and Mark Isaiah, Levine performed a stunning cover of The Beatles' 'Hey Jude,' which was met with a standing ovation from the #NBC audience.
See more:
- Fans Express Outrage At Christina Grimmie Snub At The 2016 Emmys
- Christina Grimmie & Selena Gomez's Everlasting Friendship: A Walk Down Memory Lane
- A Song For Christina Grimmie: Heartfelt Tribute Raises Funds For Charity
Alongside the touching tribute, #ChristinaGrimmie's family announced that they were establishing a foundation in the singer’s name. A website has been launched with the aim of providing "financial, emotional and encouragement support to individuals and families who suffer from the devastating effects of gun violence."
As well as providing support for victims of gun violence, the foundation aims to "support families facing breast cancer diagnosis," which is to commemorate the way Christina provided great support and encouragement to her mother, Tina, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Even through Christina is gone, she is certainly not forgotten, and #AdamLevine's tribute was the perfect way to honor her memory — especially on the stage, where all her dreams came true.
Send your love and support to Christina and her family in the comments.