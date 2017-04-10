Adam Sandler movies may bring in the big bucks at the box office, but there are two people close to the man himself who are not Punch Drunk in love with his oeuvre: his kids!

In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, Sandler revealed that his daughters, Sunny (8) and Sadie (10) get bored pretty quickly by his movies. Kindly Ellen suggested that it may be because Sandler's films are often too crude for the little ones:

"They can’t possibly watch any of your movies. Because your movies are very R-rated."

Sandler says NOPE, the girls just don't get into his films, even the ones they're allowed to watch:

"Well, you know it’s funny, some are okay, like some are PG-13 ish, so like I’ll put them on because they beg to see them. They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair. Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street, and I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about!' So I show them the movies. They demand this. And every time, I’d say about 20 minutes in, and then I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They’re nervous to say it, but they’re like, ‘Can we watch something else?'"

Everyone's a critic, eh? Maybe once they're older, Sunny and Sadie will appreciate the finer points of such refined cinematic masterpieces as I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.

You can watch the interview with the fabulous Ms. Degeneres below.