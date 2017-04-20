The MCU received a considerable expansion with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Through it, we've explored strange and different corners of the world and we've gotten to know exciting and colorful new characters pivotal to the Marvel mythology.

One superhero that keeps escaping our eager eyes, however, is the incredibly powerful Soul gem carrier #AdamWarlock. Fans believed the character was seemingly teased in Guardians of the Galaxy, with his cocoon shown among The Collector's, er, collection. But James Gunn shot that theory down with a quickness.

Adam Warlock's cocoon as shown in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

There's been an enormous question mark over the existence of the character. Well, wonder no more, because he is indeed somewhere out there in the MCU. In fact, he was supposed to make his debut in #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2.

During an interview with Slash Film, Gunn revealed that Warlock was part of his original story for the space a-holes' sequel:

“I love Adam Warlock. He’s one of my favorite characters. In all truth, I wrote an early treatment where I had Adam Warlock as a part…this is your big scoop, because I don’t think I’ve told anybody this… It was Adam Warlock. He was a big part of the screenplay and I realized it was one character too many."

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Cutting him out was not an easy decision. According to Gunn, he was very pleased with the unique adaptation he had given to the character:

"I adored the character. I adored what we had done with him. I think we did something really creative and unique with Adam Warlock. But it was one character too many and I didn’t want to lose Mantis and Mantis was more organically part of the movie anyway. So I decided to save him for later.”

It's worth noting that this might be the mysterious cut character Gunn talked about in the past. Before you get depressed at the fact that the cosmic hero was almost part of the film that's just one week away, don't worry because...

Adam Warlock Will Appear In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'... But Don't Expect Him In 'Infinity War'

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Adam Warlock's potential involvement in Infinity War has been the topic of plenty of theories and speculation. He carries an Infinity Stone after all, so, could he join the fight against Thanos in 2018? Well, we finally have confirmation: He will not.

During another interview with Slash Film, #KevinFeige revealed that James Gunn was currently developing Adam Warlock for the future of the ever-growing cosmic side of the MCU. In light of that, he was asked whether that meant a role in Infinity War, to which Feige responded:

“He’s not. He’s not in 'Infinity War'. But he will be a part of the future Marvel cosmic universe and a pretty important part of that.”

See Also:

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Ok, that was a little vague, but the producer followed that statement with a pivotal piece of information about Warlock's future:

“If he appears anywhere in the future, it’ll be in Guardians.”

It's pretty easy to follow the breadcrumbs from there. It was recently announced that #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 is officially in development, so Adam Warlock will most likely be a part of that, considering it's currently he closest (and only) film centered around the Guardians.

Could Warlock's introduction happen a little later though? There's always a possibility, but taking into account Marvel Studios' effort to keep the #MCU fresh and exciting, an appearance by such a game-changing character sooner rather than later is the most likely option. But as always, we'll have to wait to see what comes next in this sprawling and intricate superhero universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

What do you think about Adam Warlock being an important part of the cosmic side MCU moving forward?

[Source: /Film]