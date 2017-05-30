Warner Bros. and Legendary are keeping up with Hollywood's shared cinematic universe trend by putting another in play: the Monsterverse, which will be focused on giant movie monsters. The #Monsterverse effectively began in 2014 with Godzilla and continued this year with Kong: Skull Island. Now that world is about to get a whole lot bigger (literally).

Making many a monster fan's dream come true, King Kong and Godzilla will go head to head in 2020's #GodzillaVsKong. Considering how far away the project currently is, development announcements have few. It's time to get excited, however, because things just picked up.

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Has Found Its Director

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Adam Wingard has been hired to direct the monstrous epic. Wingard has directed films like the 2011 slasher hit You're Next, 2016's Blair Witch, and he's currently working on the Netflix adaptation of the classic horror anime, Death Note.

As you can he has quite a resumé when it comes to freaky creatures. That experience will no doubt merge well with his diehard love for monster movies, when the time comes for Godzilla vs. Kong to go before cameras.

Speaking of the director's ability to deliver, Wingard's hiring continues Legendary and Warner Bros.' practice of getting indie filmmakers to direct the considerably larger-scale adventures of this new franchise. It happened with Jordan Vogt-Roberts directing #KongSkullIsland and for #Godzilla with Gareth Edwards at the helm.

The practice has worked well so far, and that track record will probably not change this time around. Wingard has a fast-paced yet intriguing style that delivers great storytelling. We saw a great example of that in You're Next.

Yes, it was a slasher flick, but underneath the heart-pounding action and scares we had characters to get attached to to get us through that frantic journey. Those sensibilities should translate well to his monster epic.

As it usually goes with this type of big production, details on the story are being kept secret. Fortunately, we may already have an idea of how things will play out.

Keep in mind that, prior to Godzilla and Kong's big showdown, the former will get one more standalone tale, #GodzillaKingOfMonsters, which stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga and is slated to come out on March 22, 2019.

This development all comes from Warner Bros. and Legendary hiring an incredible team of writers to come up with ideas for Godzilla vs. Kong. The writer's room featured Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) Lindsey Beer, Cat Vasko, T.S. Nowlin, J. Michael Straczynski, Jack Paglen (Transcendence) and J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek: Beyond). With all of that talent writing and Adam Wingard at the helm, I'm incredibly excited to see Kong and Gozilla's epic showdown.

Godzilla vs. Kong will crash into theaters on May 22, 2020.

