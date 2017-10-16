Agatha Christie craze certainly is alive and well with several of her upcoming books books heading to the big and small screens. The "Queen of Crime" is the world's best selling author to date, so it's no surprise that her books have been frequently adapted as #movies and TV series. Now though, one of the late author's personal favorites will be hitting the big screen for the first time ever. #CrookedHouse, published in 1949, is one of the writer's most underrated books. So, I was quite pleasantly surprised when I heard that an adaptation of the book starring Max Irons, Christina Hendricks, Glenn Close, and Gillian Anderson was in the works.

The film, which is set to release some time next year, is being directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner of Dark Places fame. Crooked House has the distinction of being one of the author's more twisted tales, with a denouement that is sure to surprise audiences. The film is being written by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, Tim Rose Price, and the Academy Award winning Downton Abbey scribe, Julian Fellowes. The film revolves around a wealthy family with dark secrets, and although the premise may not sound so original at first glance, like all Christie's books this is only a clever facade to hide the real goings-on.

The plot of the film doesn't diverge from its source material (though some changes have been made to the family tree of the main characters), with the movie and the book both revolving around a well-off woman, Sophia Haviland, who decides to hold off her marriage until the identity of the person who poisoned her grandfather is found. The only catch is that the murderer is someone in her family. So Sophia brings her fiancé — a PI, as luck would have it — to deduce the identity of the killer from her immediate family members. The chaos that ensues is certainly something to behold.

While I can rave on and on about the delight that is Agatha Christie's novel, I'd instead focus your attention to the excellent cast at work in the film. Christie's books were remarkable as the female characters in them were unusually feminist for her time. Her characters weren't bound by gender or age, and Christie was never interested in making them seem heteronormative. It's perhaps this very reason which made the Dame's characters appear so real, appearing to mirror so many of the people we see in the real world every day. So it's great that three of the prominent roles in the film are to be portrayed by some of the best actresses working in Hollywood: Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson and Glenn Close, will play the most important roles in the plot, and if they aren't enough to dazzle you then the film also has Prime Suspect 1973's Stefanie Martini and Sherlock's Amanda Abbingtonin supporting roles.

Needless to say, this movie is certainly worth keeping our eye on next year.

