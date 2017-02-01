(WARNING: The following contains mild plot SPOILERS for recent episodes of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., including some discussion of LMDs, and who might be one. Proceed with whatever level of caution that suggests to you is wise — especially if you aren't yet all caught up.)

Now, for all that #ABC's #AgentsOfSHIELD is very much its own, largely self-contained entity, it's also very much tied into the wider #MarvelCinematicUniverse at large. From cameo-ing #MCU stars to direct plot tie-ins with the movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has long since dug itself into the very fabric of the wider Marvel movie world, and made itself mildly indispensable as a result.

That deep connection, however, does tend to create some plot holes — including, of late, one involving the current half-season's main focus, LMDs. Thankfully, though:

'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D' Just Fixed That 'Avengers'-Sized LMD Plot Hole

'The Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Specifically, the one that emerged from Dr. Holden Radcliffe apparently inventing LMDs in the first place. After all, didn't #TonyStark pretend to be a Life Model Decoy way back in 2012's #TheAvengers, in an attempt to avoid talking to Agent Coulson?

Well, yes, but as the show's most recent episode has now confirmed, that's absolutely fine. Y'see, there was apparently an LMD project over at S.H.I.E.L.D. long before Radcliffe managed to get the thing working — a project that apparently featured the work of Agents Sam, Eric and Billy Koenig.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: ABC/Marvel Television]

If you're concerned that everyone's favorite readily exchangeable agents are secretly LMD's themselves, though, then fear not: According to their sister LT, the three — along with comedian brother Thurston — aren't fabricated duplicates; they're quadruplets.

Unless, of course, that's just what they want us to think.

