Powers Boothe, known for his role in Sin City, Deadwood, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has died, aged 68, according to his publicist, Karen Samfilippo. It has been reported that the award-winning actor passed away peacefully in his sleep as his home in Los Angeles on May 14th. A private service is going to be held at Boothe's home state in Texas. Boothe's family are considering a memorial celebration in honor of the late actor, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

In 1980, #PowersBoothe's lead role in the film Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones earned him an Emmy. He would go on to accept the award in person, a controversial move considering many other presenters and nominees decided to boycott the award ceremony as part of a Screen Actors Guild strike. When accepting the award, he said:

"This is either the most courageous moment of my careers or the stupidest."

What About His More Recent Roles?

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: Disney/ABC TV]

To date, Boothe's most recent roles include Senator Roark in Sin City and Gideon Malick in the popular Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. His close friends and colleagues, both past and present, have taken to social media to give their condolences on his passing.

It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017

Following his passing, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

What is your favorite Powers Boothe role?

(Source: Metro)