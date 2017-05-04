Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Season 4 finale of #AgentsofSHIELD is just around the corner. In the last episode we saw Aida create herself an organic body via the magic of the Darkhold. After Daisy freed the S.H.I.E.L.D. team from the Framework (the alternate reality where Hydra rules the world), Aida transferred her mind to her new real body and teleported away with Fitz to places unknown.

Now calling herself Ophelia and with super abilities, a popular fan theory spreading through the interwebs about her is that Aida is an Inhuman and is about to bring #Hydra back from the dead in the real world. Remember, cut one head and three will grow back—Hail Hydra!

Is Ophelia An Inhuman?

All evidence points to Ophelia being an Inhuman. It makes sense that with a machine to create herself a physical body, she would design it based on an Inhuman’s physiology, since they, of course, are the better species. Plus, when Daisy was in the Framework, she discovered that Lincoln Campbell had died due to experimental testing. If Ophelia was doing tests on #Inhumans in the Framework, then where could she possibly use those tests results later? A physical body, perhaps?

Moreover, last episode we saw Ophelia teleport. One way to explain her newfound power is that in the Framework, she probably found the location of Afterlife (the Inhuman getaway from Season 2) and experimented on Gordon and the other Inhumans. It’s an interesting idea and I believe that if she did obtain her powers from Gordon, then she might also have the powers of Lincoln. (Interestingly, in the comics, one of Madame Hydra’s abilities is teleportation, though via a special ring and not from innate powers.)

The Darkhold has taught Ophelia many things and I’m sure that after reading the mystical book over and over again, her lust for power will continue to grow. And eventually she’ll want to create the empire that she once had in the Framework.

Will Ophelia Rebuild Hydra In The Real World?

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: ABC]

It was never Aida’s intentions to live forever in the Framework. While she did enjoy her supreme rule as Madame Hydra alongside the love and attention of Fitz, she mainly used the Framework to suppress her enemies to gather time to build her body-making machine. Her plan was to build the machine slowly, without pressure, but after Daisy and Jemma invaded the Framework, there was no more time to lose. Now with an organic body and with special abilities, Ophelia is in need of a purpose. She has already accomplished her goal of becoming real; now she must give her new life meaning.

Evidently, it seems Ophelia desires to bring to fruition her life in the Framework in the real world, with Fitz at her side. Of course, Fitz and Simmons' relationship is not going away any time soon. It’s virtually impossible that Fitz would trade his love of Jemma for that of Ophelia’s. I believe that it's after Fitz rejects Ophelia that she will prepare to bring Hell to the S.H.I.E.L.D. team. After Ophelia starts to feel anger, rejection and envy for the first time, she will carry out her plan to rebuild Hydra and become #MadameHydra in the real world.

What’s The Future Of Ophelia?

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: ABC]

Hopefully the season finale of #AgentsofSHIELDSeason4 won’t be Ophelia’s last outing. She has become one of the show’s most interesting villains. If she does live to fight another day then we could potentially see the return of Hydra in all its might, with Madame Hydra leading the way.

Do you want to see the real Hydra return to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Do you think Ophelia will die in Season 4's finale? Let me know in the comments below!