Note: This article contains light spoilers for the latest episodes of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

If you haven't been keeping up with Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., now might be the perfect time to get caught up, especially with all the major developments taking place, not limited to Aida crafting a new body for herself through the use of the Darkhold.

'Agents Of SHIELD' [Credit: ABC]

Mack Might Get Out Of The Framework After All

On the latest episode of #AgentsOfSHIELD, we learned that Mack decided to remain inside the Framework to stay with his daughter, Hope, who's dead in the real world. Mack's decision was a hard one for Daisy to come to terms with because it appeared as if Mack's decision to stay would inevitably lead to his death, but that may not be the case after all.

With Mack's plot thread within the Framework being left open-ended, along with S.H.I.E.L.D. taking over Aida's control center for the Framework, the S.H.I.E.L.D. team are in the position to bring Mack out of it whether he likes it or not. But will they?

'Agents Of SHIELD' [Credit: ABC]

But Mack may not be the only one to emerge from the fantasy world. The machine that Aida used to create her new body was left in S.H.I.E.L.D. custody after Aida absconded with Fitz. So, it's possible S.H.I.E.L.D. will take advantage of Aida's Darkhold machine to resurrect some of their fallen comrades.

Will The Dead Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Be Resurrected With Aida's Machine?

Now, the S.H.I.E.L.D. team probably won't understand how to use the machine immediately but further study of it could lead to them understanding how to use it for their own purposes. And after seeing specters of their dead friends within the Framework, it's not preposterous to think they could be resurrected in the real world. Their consciousnesses are already uploaded to the Framework, so dead characters like Agent Triplett would only require bodies to return to the real world.

As for which characters are likely to be resurrected alongside Trip, we can probably narrow down the list to Grant Ward and Dr. Radcliffe. Since their characters were integrated into the plot of the Framework, teasing what appeared to be a comeback, they could potentially have expanded roles in the future. And we know that Mack is still inside the Framework so the door for them to accompany Mack into the real world is open as well.

'Agents Of SHIELD' [Credit: ABC]

Aside from theories, it would be a pleasant surprise to see Trip reborn through the use of the Darkhold machine. Although, any LMD's created through the Darkhold machine might be susceptible to Aida's influence so Trip could fall into this trap as well.

Still, it would be interesting to see Trip brought back into the fold, if only for a few episodes. There's also the matter of S.H.I.E.L.D. needing some new recruits so Agent Trip might just be a fitting candidate. And director Mace's death has left the team one man short so why not bring Trip back into the fold?

'Agents Of SHIELD' [Credit: ABC]

Who knows, maybe even Grant Ward will be resurrected, too, to fill that vacancy. Resurrecting Ward would present his character with an opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of those he's betrayed time and again but that may be speculating too much.

See Also:

Do you think Trip and the other dead Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could be resurrected? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays on ABC.