After viewing last night's season finale of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., there's a lot to discuss. Between the massive cliffhanger ending of Coulson being taken to space and seeing Robbie Reyes return to Hell, it was a lot to take in. No one expected Coulson's team of agents to be taken into space by an unidentified group, but the more intriguing moment was certainly Robbie Reyes's return to Hell.

Robbie had only just returned, but he had to make his way back to the Hell dimension with the Darkhold. In light of that, the S.H.I.E.L.D. team began prepping the Darkhold gate for Robbie's return voyage before Robbie told them he didn't need it — Robbie opened the gateway back on his own. He spun his flaming chain it in circles, opening up the portal to Hell. The way Robbie opens the portal is very similar to how Stephen Strange opens his portals in Doctor Strange.

'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: Disney-ABC TV]

In #DoctorStrange, Stephen Strange was taught how to open the portals with a Sling Ring. Strange learned this technique from the Ancient One, so there's a stark contrast between Strange's method and Reyes using his chain to open the portal. Yet, the visual similarities between the two are uncanny.

Both Reyes and Strange spun a circle of flames to open a door to the other side. Whether it was achieved with a chain or a Sling Ring, both characters used similar methods — the visuals clearly speak for themselves.

'Doctor Strange' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Did you catch the Doctor Strange Easter Egg in last night's season finale of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for Season 5 later this Fall.