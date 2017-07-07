Ahsoka lives! Or at least Dave Filoni has given fans hope that she might. The #StarWarsRebels creator took to Twitter yesterday evening and posted an excerpt of dialogue from an unused scene between Ahsoka Tano and the mysterious Force creature, Bendu:

It is possible that the dialogue refers to Ahsoka living on as a Force ghost, which has so far only been achieved by a select few, including Obi-Wan, Yoda, Anakin and possibly Qui-Gon. If so, this would have major implications for the character, who could re-appear in future Star Wars storylines. A popular theory circulated throughout the fan community that Ahsoka may be reincarnated as a wolf creature seen in the Rebels Season 4 trailer, but Filoni has put that speculation to rest.

Since the season finale of Rebels Season 2, Ahsoka fans have been left somewhat in the dark regarding the character's fate after a pivotal showdown with her former master, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Fan's received a quick glimpse of Ahsoka descending into a Sith temple after her duel with Vader and while some took it as evidence of her survival, others were less convinced and speculated that she may have passed on as a ghost.

While this is certainly not the first time Filoni has teased Ahsoka's fate, it offers the best elaboration on the topic thus far. Ahsoka's future in Rebels was given no specific mention at Star Wars Celebration Orlando earlier this year, so if there are plans to revisit the character in the series, they will be revealed in the coming months of Season 4, which will conclude the run of the show.

If you need an Ahsoka fix before then, she is currently being featured on Disney's new series of Star Wars animated shorts, Forces of Destiny.

Rebels Season 4 premieres in the fall.