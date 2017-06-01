Game of Thrones is a TV series that isn't for the weak of heart. Even if you're able to stomach the gore and violence, the scheming and back-stabbing might get to you eventually. Much of the show's conspiring can be credited to Aiden Gillen's Petyr Baelish, due to his thirst for the Iron Throne. Although many fans believe that Littlefinger's game-playing will catch up with him eventually, a recent interview with Gillen has revealed that the character is likely to make it through the long night known as Season 7.

Warning: This post may contain spoilers for Game of Thrones season 1-6

As the entirety of the series comes to a close, Gillen reflected upon his relationship with the show and the extent to which his character might survive upcoming seasons,

It's been such a long run that it will be bittersweet when it happens, for sure, I would say. But, at the same time, it's not good to over-reach and it's not good to milk something. You can't flog a dead horse. Well, you can flog a dead horse, but you shouldn't ... It's not a dead horse. It's a very lively, cult [series...] There's still so much story, so much that has to happen in this story of 'Game of Thrones' This season and next season are going to be jam-packed, so I am quite excited about that. It's been a big part of my life for the last seven years and will be for the next couple of years, so, yeah, I'm sure I will have some kind of a strong feeling about it [ending.] But I've also been doing so much other stuff in between that I don't really think about.

Most notably, Gillen states that show's production will be a part of his life with "the next couple of years", making it more than likely that Littlefinger will still be stabbing backs and pulling strings in season 8. But what does this character's longevity mean for those that stand in his way?

What Does This Mean For Varys?

Petyr Baelish has always been a schemer, and is without a doubt one of the most selfish characters in Westeros. While it is true that the upcoming seasons are going to be jam-packed with action, Gillen's indication towards a bittersweet ending can be troublesome for his foes. As the current scenario in Game of Thrones is extremely chaotic, this is the perfect moment for Baelish to strike.

"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder."

While Baelish continues to look out for himself, Varys (Conleth Hill) is very much concerned about the well-being of the Seven Kingdoms, claiming to "serve the realm". He even has a certain inclination towards Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) - who he has pledged his full support to, if his word is to be believed.

When it comes to the game of thrones, many fans believe that it is ultimately a head-to-head between Varys and Littlefinger, so Baelish's survival beyond season 7 is potentially bad news for Team Dany.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Although it seems unlikely at this moment in time, Varys's recently acquired soft-heartedness might bring about his demise at the hands of Baelish, who sees Varys as his one true adversary. Although Varys is currently under the protection of Daenerys, Baelish has the army of Vale under his command and has an impressive resume when it comes to killing off his enemies.

But it's not just Varys that should keep his guard up. Baelish's survival is also troublesome for Winterfell and the Starks.

Will Sansa Side With Jon Snow Or Petyr Baelish?

At the end of Season 6, as everybody collectively rose from their seats to announce Jon as the "King in the North", the sulking eyes of Sansa Stark and Petyr Baelish met briefly, hinting at an alternate outcome that the upcoming season might be heading towards.

Despite her intelligence and beautiful looks, Sansa has always harbored the wish to be a Queen. Even though Petyr's diplomatic decision landed her in the cold hands of Ramsay (Iwan Rheon), he has seemingly redeemed himself, at least in Sansa's eyes, by supporting Jon's taking of Winterfell. Still, Baelish went one step further by sowing the seeds of jealousy once the battle was won,

You are the future of House Stark. Who should the North rally behind? Trueborn daughter of Ned and Catelyn Stark, born here at Winterfell, or a motherless bastard born in the South?

As fans expected, it seems as though Littlefinger will continue with narrative in season 7. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) can be seen pinning Baelish to the wall in a fit of fury. This mirrors Ned Stark's actions in season 1, and reminds us that Baelish is anything but an ally to the King in the North.

Even though the $1 million-per episode bar has decreased the number of episodes, it looks like season 7 and the show's grand finale will have a hearty dose of twists and turns to fill our sadistic desires. With Gillen's cryptic indication at a "bittersweet" ending and the fate of the Iron Throne hanging in the balance, the first episode of Season 7 can't come soon enough.

(Source: UPI)