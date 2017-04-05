(WARNING: The following contains major plot SPOILERS for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, right from the get go. Proceed with whatever level of caution your gloriously snarky support droid suggests to you is wise.)

Now, while the ending of #Lucasfilm's #RogueOne may not have left the possibility of a sequel all that open, the very nature of modern society seems to make it all-but impossible to avoid some kind of speculation regarding its leading characters' pop-cultural futures. After all, having grown fond of the film's leads over its all too brief running time, many of us are unwilling to just simply let go.

As such, it's probably not all that surprising that attention has now turned to that most cameo-friendly of animated #StarWars TV series, #StarWarsRebels. And so, join us in cruelly raising our expectations as:

Alan Tudyk Discusses A Potential K-2SO Cameo In 'Star Wars Rebels'

Y'see, while talking to ComicBook.com recently, #AlanTudyk, a.k.a. the man behind Rogue One's K-2SO, was asked whether we might see his fan-favorite character turn up somewhere else (like, say, Star Wars Rebels). And as it turns out, he sounds pretty up for returning to the role, even if only as the voice of an animated take on the droid, noting that:

"The character's fun and he'd lend something to a lot of different stories."

What's more, Rogue One's animation supervisor Hal Hickel took the time to add that:

"That'd be great. And I don't think it would contradict anything to see him walk through that universe as well. I don't see why that would be a thing... In fact, wiping droid memories is a great way to ret-con a whole bunch of... problems... with... never mind."

And so, though the ghost of C-3PO-related memory wipes past still lingers, it seems that there's still a chance that K-2SO could return to the extended Star Wars universe — even if he isn't quite himself when he does so. A surprise villain in the next season of Star Wars Rebels, perhaps?

What do you think, though? Where would you like to see K-2SO turn up next? Let us know below!

