SpikeTV’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin was suppose to be an earnest celebration — a best-of clip show of sorts — for the Academy Award-nominated actor Alec Baldwin's career. However, the special has been getting some funny reception as most are calling the show kind of strange.

Viewers are stating that the special was weirdly edited, random, and at times, kind of awkward. There were even some big names missing from the crowd, including his 30 Rock creator and co-star, Tina Fey. However, there were still some good, and even downright hilarious moments to keep audiences entertained. Why? Because the special that was supposed to be a celebration turned into kind of a roast — much the people's delight.

There were other famous guests to honor (and skewer) #AlecBaldwin, including his other 30 Rock co-stars Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and Jane Krakowski, his Still Alice co-star Julianne Moore, his brothers and daughter, and even the previous president of the United States Bill Clinton.

Here are some of the funniest lines from the special:

Tracy Morgan: "I loved working with Alec! It was the first time — and only time — in my career that I wasn’t the craziest motherf—er on the set."

Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey in '30 Rock' [Credit: NBC Universal TV]

Tracy Morgan: "Alec taught me so much. He taught me about show business, life, how to tell your relatives to f— off when they wanted money."

Jack McBrayer: "Alec was a huge movie star! And I know that because he was constantly screaming it at the crew at '30 Rock.' [audience laughter] That’s not so much a joke as an anecdote."

Hilaria Baldwin: "There are advantages to being married to a man Alec’s age. For one thing, he’s a wonderful grandfather to our children."

Jane Krakowski: (this whole song)

Julianne Moore: "It’s amazing; it’s like a superpower — his ability to deliver to the Oscar. It works for everybody…except for him."

Ireland Baldwin: "I’m here to roast this big ol’ ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs."

Bill Clinton: "He’s stuck with a boring former president trapped in a reality-based world. I wouldn’t know an alternative fact if it hit me in the face!"

Bill Clinton: "In elementary school, he ran for president. I waited until middle school until I tried."

Bill Clinton: "He ended up going to Georgetown University, ran for student body president, then came back to New York, where he followed the then classic path from politics into soap operas. And now that we know it works the other way around, you need to think about running again — you’ll probably win the next time!"

Robert De Niro: "In 1992 in Glengarry Glen Ross, he played a smug asshole — and he’s never broken character."

Alec Baldwin does a killer Robert De Niro impression.

Alec Baldwin: "It couldn’t have been easy for you to get here, coming all the way from obscurity." [camera cuts to Daniel Baldwin]

Alec Baldwin: "Jack [McBrayer], it’s such a pleasant surprise seeing you tonight. Like most of America, I thought after 30 Rock I’d never see you again."

Alec Baldwin: "It’s always great seeing my brothers. Since they’re here, I have to assume this show is being released direct-to-video."

Alec Baldwin: "Tonight has been a very accurate representation of my movies: very underwhelming, but at least I was in them."

So, the special seemed to all be in good fun, and Alec Baldwin himself seemed to enjoy the comedy at his expense, not only making fun of himself near the end but by retweeting performances by Robert De Niro and Bill Clinton. So, next time you think Alec Baldwin is just another short-tempered, unlikable actor, just remember he also has a sense of humor.

What did you think about Alec Baldwin's roast during One Night Only: Alec Baldwin?