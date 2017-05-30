Looking back on the 1995 movie Clueless, Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer are not the duo you'd expect to still be mega chummy 20 years after the film's release, but this mini reunion just proved that wrong. While they may have run in wildly different cliques back then — Silverstone as the Alaïa-wearing princess, Cher, and Breckin as the skateboard-toting tardy, Travis — two decades and graduating high school, it seems, heals all wounds.

The pair got together for a special screening of the '90s classic at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles last night, and they even stuck to their #Clueless character aesthetics. Look:

Silverstone surprised the crowd by taking to the stage to introduce the movie, which she did in character — ish. As the audience begged her to say the movie's most notorious catchphrase "As if," she responded:

“You’re going to hear it in a second, you don’t need me to say it. Whatever!”

Watch her in action via the clip below:

The 40-year-old actress is going through something of a comeback at the moment, starring in The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos's most recent feature film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and soon in new comedy series American Woman alongside Mena Suvari. Watch this space!

Was Clueless your favorite '90s high school movie?