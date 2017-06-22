When it comes to classic teen films that have cult status and pop culture fame, there are a number of movies that easily come to mind: Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and of course, Clueless. It's hard to imagine any of these movies not existing for our cinematic viewing pleasure, as we wax nostalgia about our own high school experience, wishing our high school days were as cool as these movies. However, one of these movies almost didn't get made.

In a Variety Studio interview, Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari were at the annual Cannes Lions advertising conference to promote their new TV show American Women. During the interview, Silverstone reflected on the iconic teen film that shot her straight into super stardom during the '90s. The actress revealed that the 1995 Amy Heckerling film, a modern-day adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma, almost didn't happen.

"One studio said no to it, they didn’t think anyone was interested in watching a movie about a young girl. Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, 'We don’t think anybody is going to care. It’s not going to sell tickets.'"

That studio that originally said no to #Clueless, a film that eventually got picked up and distributed by Paramount Pictures, has a reason to kick themselves. The movie went on to earn $56.6 million in the US and Canada box office at the time. Not too shabby for a movie about a young girl that only had a production budget of $12 million when it was made.

The existence of Clueless, which also starred then unknown actors Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy, has producer Scott Rudin to thank for introducing the world to Cher's fabulous sense of style and adding Betty and Baldwin to our '90s lexicon.

"I received a fax from Amy Heckerling in my hotel in Paris saying something like, 'Oh well. We won't be making it now, but maybe we'll make it in the future somewhere else.' Then Scott Rudin came in and said, 'Absolutely, we're making this movie.' And so we did and it was a huge success."

The idea of a female lead movie not generating enough interest or even making money in the box office isn't new. It's something women in the entertainment industry are continuing to combat even now, though we have made some progress since then, especially with Wonder Woman smashing box office records, and director Patty Jenkins proving that movies about females do, in fact, sell tickets.

No reason to totally be buggin' here.

What do you think about the movie Clueless almost never being made? Are you buggin' or wiggin' out about the idea?

(Source: Variety, Vanity Fair)