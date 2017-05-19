Some things you really should just let go of, and if you are a Hollywood actor reminding fans of your diabolical performance in an equally awful film, you should avoid it at all costs. Enter #AliciaSilverstone, the Clueless actress who slipped on some ill-fitting lycra to play Batgirl in #JoelSchumacher's lambasted Batman & Robin in 1997.

The film had many flaws, but Silverstone was unfairly dubbed "Buttgirl" for her part and some awkward camera angles. Body shaming is never OK, but the nickname has stuck with her performance for the past 20 year. Looking back at Silverstone's short stint as the superhero, she thinks that she would do a much better job of it now.

A Little Clueless

Silverstone was only the tender age of 21 when she suited up as the busty heroine, but reminding USA Today that age is just a number, she's adamant that being 40 doesn't count her out of the running for #JossWhedon's upcoming #Batgirl solo film:

"I feel like I could do a much better Batgirl now than I did then. It would be fun to tackle it again. Because I’m older and my acting is better. I know I would bring so much more to it. I was just a baby. It was a different thing. But I had fun back then. And I think it would be fun to do it again,"

Introduced in 1967, Batgirl is best known as Barbara Gordon, the no-nonsense daughter of Commissioner Gordon. However, f*cking with the #comicbook more than Schumacher already intended, Silverstone's iteration of the character was actually as Barbara Wilson — a relative of Alfred the butler. Given the "frosty" reception that Mr. Freeze, rubber nipples, and Buttgirl received in Batman & Robin, don't expect Barbara Wilson to be entering the DCEU canon anytime soon.

Continuing her trip down memory lane, Silverstone commented on her least favorite memory from Schumacher's car crash and what she would do differently if there were a next time:

"That costume was so uncomfortable. Maybe something more comfortable would be nice. Something you can sit in. Something you can get out of to pee."

Personally, I think some PVC bondage is the least of the film and Silverstone's worries. With rumored actors like Emma Stone, Lindsey Morgan, and Anya Taylor-Joy all tipped for the part of Babs, I imagine that Silverstone is somewhere on the list alongside the likes of Roseanne Barr, Jane Fonda, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Check out Silverstone in action as Batgirl and don't forget our poll below!

