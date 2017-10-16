Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender became one of Hollywood's most adorable couples ever since they started dating back in 2014, during filming for their 2016 drama, The Light Between Oceans. Despite their understandable efforts to keep their relationship as private as possible throughout the past three years, we've loved their irresistible chemistry, and cute public interactions.

If you're one of the couple's fans, I've got some good news for you: they've taken their relationship to the next level. Yep, you heard that right. According to People Magazine, Vikander and Fassbender tied the knot this past weekend during a private ceremony in Ibiza's La Granja resort. The ceremony was reportedly attended by the stars' close family members and friends, which included Steve McQueen, who worked with Fassbender on 2011's Shame.

'The Light Between Oceans' [Credit: Walt Disney Pictures]

Shortly after the reported ceremony, on Sunday, October 15, #MichaelFassbender and #AliciaVikander were spotted enjoying a day out in Ibiza, sporting their fabulous wedding rings.

As we should have expected, people on Twitter started going bonkers over their wedding the moment the news hit the internet. The best reactions have been from fans who just can't cope with the fact that both stars are now off the market.

Coincidentally, Fassbender is the second actor from the #XMen franchise with wedding bells in his life. Last week, our new Jean Grey, #SophieTurner, surprised her followers when she announced her engagement to singer Joe Jonas.

Now, continuing their signature secrecy, neither Vikander nor Fassbender responded to requests for comment from The Hollywood Reporter or Entertainment Weekly. Hopefully, though, they'll delight fans with some official statements or pictures about their ceremony sooner rather than later. Either way, let's hope everything goes great for them in the future.

If you're eager to see their upcoming projects, Fassbender will return to the X-Men universe as Magneto when Dark Phoenix comes out on November 2, 2018. Vikander will breathe new life into Lara Croft with the Tomb Raider reboot, which is expected to hit theaters on March 16, 2018.

