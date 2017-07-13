Twenty years after her first video game appearance and over a decade after Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, starring Angelina Jolie, Lara Croft is ready to jump back into the big screen with next year's Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug and starring Alicia Vikander. Compared to other video game movie adaptations, this project has been particularly secretive. Aside from pictures we got months ago, there's very little fans have to speculate on until the movie gets here.

Fortunately, we have a cool new look at the character, and thanks to #AliciaVikander, we now have a few more interesting tidbits about Lara's new cinematic adventure thanks to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The Brand-New Lara Croft

Lara Croft in a perilous situation [Credit: Warner Bros./Entertainment Weekly]

While movie Lara will be just as strong and brave as her #videogame counterpart, this won't be the experienced explorer we're used to. Instead, the movie will take us through her very first adventure. Now, we already knew the plot would be an origin story, but Vikander fleshed out the idea a bit more.

For example, everything starts after she finds a clue about the fate of her supposedly-dead father, played by #DominicWest:

"She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck-up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning."

The actress also expressed her excitement to step out of the drama territory she's known for and put on the all-terrain boots of daring archaeologists that gets to go on journeys similar to the ones fellow explorers like Indiana Jones and Rick O'Connell constantly find themselves in:

"I'm emotionally drawn to something that’s very different from what I've done before. Naturally that gives me an extra thrill. I have mostly done dramas and indie films in my career but I don’t know how many times I've watched big adventure films like 'Indiana Jones' or 'The Mummy.' I love to get embraced in all those big journeys and to do an action role has always been a child’s dream of mine."

Making Sure The Movie Has A Wonderful Impact On People

Last month, Wonder Woman arrived in theaters, wowing audiences all around the world, and proving (yet again) that a woman headlining her own action movie is no different than a man doing it. Vikander was inspired by that impact, and she's eager for Tomb Raider to have the same relevance for audiences:

"I went to the cinema and saw 'Wonder Woman' the other day. It’s a mixture of joy and sadness pouring over me, as I was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I haven’t seen women onscreen like that.’ And I wondered how many stories there have there been throughout the years that haven’t been told. If 'Wonder Woman' made such an impact, which it deserves to, then we need to use ten times as much force to make some change. Because it needs to happen."

I liked her parallel with Wonder Woman, because Diana Prince and #LaraCroft share some similarities. There's an erroneous notion that if a woman is strong in a movie, she needs to punch and kick her way out of her troubles; we confuse aggressiveness with strength because that's how men think, but that's not the case. Prince and Croft are great examples of that. They're intelligent, resourceful, and they have an iron will. I've always been excited by this project, and the more I hear about it, the more I want to watch it.

Lara Croft will swing into theaters on March 16, 2018.

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]