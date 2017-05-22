It turns out, after three weeks at the top of the box office charts, the Guardians of the Galaxy have finally found an opponent more deadly than an interdimensional Abilisk — a Xenomorph. Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott's return to the Alien franchise, opened this weekend with $36 million domestically, only just nudging past James Gunn's cosmic offering, which made $35.1 million.

Although $36 million domestically may seem a decent return, #AlienCovenant has actually performed below projections, with predictions in the range of $40-45 million. Although an additional $81.1 million was made overseas (taking the film's worldwide total to $117.9 million) against a budget of around $100 million, and Prometheus' opening of $51 million, those numbers look even less impressive.

While the prequel series will continue — with Scott already working on a script for the Alien: Covenant sequel — those sums will provide food for thought. Scott had previously explained how he wants the franchise to rival Star Wars, but in a time when the big hitters are opening over $100 million, there's a lot of catching up to do.

Aliens Vs. Guardians

MCU heavyweight Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which opened with $146.5 million domestically, continues to impress. The additional income has added to a domestic total of $301.8 million, and $732.6 million worldwide. The sequel is now closing down on its predecessor, #GuardiansoftheGalaxy, which made $773.3 million across the globe.

Crashing back down to earth, the third biggest success of this weekend's box office is teen romance Everything Everything, which is based on the novel by Nicola Yoon. Against its modest budget of $10 million, the film made $12 million domestically. That put the film ahead of comedy Snatched, which made $7.6 million in its second week, taking its total domestic to $32.8 million, with a further $7.8 million worldwide.

Box Office Bombs

Next up are two box office bombs. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul made just $7.2 million — the lowest of the franchise. That was more than the second week for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which only made an additional $6.8 million. The box office flop is helped by overseas income of $66.2 million, which adds a significant sum to its worldwide total of $93.4 million, but is still some way off its hefty $175 million budget.

Finally, a hat tip to The Fate of the Furious, which in its sixth week has made another $3.2 million domestically, taking the total to $219.9 million in the US. Added to the $992.7 million made overseas, that's now a huge $1.21 billion the eighth instalment in the franchise has made.

How would you rate Alien: Covenant compared to the other films in the franchise?

(Source: Box Office Mojo)