Note: This article contains spoilers for Alien: Covenant.

The #Alien franchise is best known for its brutality and no-holding-back approach to violence, and nothing in the saga serves as a better example than its titular aliens, the Xenomorphs. There's no other way around it: They are downright terrifying. Not only can they hunt you down no matter where you are, they can also impregnate their victims by clinging to their face and forcing an embryo down their throat. Facehuggers will never not be scary.

All that concludes in the alien bursting out of its host's mangled body to run around causing as much destruction as possible. The thing is, have you ever wondered just what the creatures' gestation period looks like from the inside?

Okay, so you probably haven't because...well, gross. Regardless, we now have an answer. In preparation for #AlienCovenant hitting theaters in just a few days, Fox has released "In Utero," a 360-degree video taking us through what it's like for a baby Xenomorph while it's in its gestation period, giving us a first-person perspective.

The Birth Of A Xenomorph

As I'm sure you understand by now (but just to make sure), don't let the word "baby" fool you. This is a vicious creature ready to dismember or eat (probably both) anything standing in its path. And in usual Alien fashion, this video depicts that brutality without holding back.

So, without further delay, hop into the video and experience for yourself every minute detail of a human giving birth to a #Xenomorph:

... Yikes.

Every single one of us right after watching that

By taking advantage of the 360 feature, you'll be able to get the most out of your viewing experience. For example, if you look around, you'll be able to get a sense of the creature's enhanced senses.

You might have felt the scene depicted in this interactive experience was a bit familiar. That's because it's one of Covenant's most marketed moments, for which we even recently got a brutal, R-rated extended clip. The scene sees #CarmenEjogo's Karine Oram inside the ship's medical hub, trapped with a shipmate infected with an alien embryo. Sadly, she is left to fend for herself after a fellow crew member flees rather than helping.

The only difference is "In Utero" shows us how it ends. We see the creature burst out (or in this case, fall off) and put its brain-scarring little claws on her. Keep in mind, I'm no expert in Xenomorph behavior, but given their track record throughout the entire Alien franchise, it's safe to say Oram is done for good. So now we know what happens in that scene.

After more than 30 years of terrifying Xenomorph action, we finally have a better idea behind their creation, which was a really original idea. It's gruesome, but hey, it's the Alien franchise. Fox has been doing a great job with the marketing for Alien: Covenant. The clips that have been released so far are perfect for getting fans and casual viewers into the film's atmosphere and know just how much horror to expect.

Alien: Covenant will hit theaters on May 19, 2017.

What did you think of this Xenomorph birth interactive experience? Let me know in the comments!