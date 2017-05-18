There's nothing like a big box office showdown to get the critics panting, and two of the massive spring releases, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Alien: Covenant are going at it in theaters. GotG2 has been ruling the roost, but the long awaited Alien: Covenant may chest-burst through its record.

The Wrap think that Alien: Covenant is on for around $45 million in its opening weekend, while Guardians of the Galaxy 2, in its third week in theaters, is projected to take about $30 million.

On the more negative side, the reviews for Alien: Covenant have not been especially glowing (although many agree it's quite scary), so it's likely that the more favorably reviewed Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will take more cash overall. Only you, the viewers, can decide which movie will emerge victorious...

Poll Which movie is better? 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2'

'Alien: Covenant'

(Source: The Wrap)