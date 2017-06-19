The newly-released Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me may already be causing its fair share of controversy, but there's no debating that it's well-cast. The resemblance between the film's actors and their real-life counterparts is uncanny— so much so that lead actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. told Jimmy Fallon that he'd been frequently compared to infamous rapper 2Pac since high school. In fact, you may have spotted a few real-life rappers from Shakur's life playing themselves— including Money-B, Young Noble and E.D.I. Mean.

Now that you've seen All Eyez On Me, you might be wondering where you can catch this talented cast next. Shipp Jr. may not have any more roles lined up, but don't forget that All Eyez On Me also features a great supporting cast. Luckily, many of the movie's stars have some exciting upcoming movies in the works. Check out the new and upcoming movies for these All Eyez On Me actors:

'All Eyez On Me' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

1. Kat Graham (Jada Pinkett)

Unlike her co-star Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham has a decent amount of acting experience under her belt. If you loved her as Jada Pinkett, then be sure to catch her in the upcoming comedy movie Where's the Money, where she'll be starring alongside Terry Crews and Vine superstar Logan Paul.

2. Annie Ilonzeh (Kidada Jones)

Annie Ilonzeh has jumped straight from her portrayal of Kidada Jones into two upcoming films. She'll have a smaller role as character Faith in Grace, to be released sometime this year. After that she'll be jumping into a more central role in horror flick Til Death Do Us Part, also released this year.

3. Danai Gurira (Afeni Shakur)

You'd have to be hiding under a rock (or terrified of zombies) to not recognize this face. Danai Gurira is most well-known as The Walking Dead's katana-wielding badass, Michonne. In fact, All Eyez On Me features an unusually high amount of cast and crew who've worked on AMC's zombie drama— 46 names, to be exact!

Gurira is absolutely gripping as Shakur's Black Panther mother, but she's got even more exciting projects coming up. She's officially joined the #MCU, and will be appearing in both Black Panther (released February 18, 2018) and Avengers: Infinity War (released May 4, 2018) as Okoye. Until then, you can catch Gurira in Season 8 of The Walking Dead later this year.

4. Jamie Hector (Mutulu Shakur)

Afterlaying Tupac's stepfather and black activist Mutulu Shakur, seasoned actor Jamie Hector will be swapping black leather for church robes in next year's crime thriller, Canal Street. You can catch Hector as Pastor Sam Billings on February 1, 2018.

5. Lauren Cohen (Leila Steinberg)

Lauren Cohan may have escaped the zombie apocalypse, but not for long. She'll be returning to The Walking Dead Season 8 later this year to continue playing Maggie Rhee.

6. Jamal Woolard (Biggie Smalls)

Thought Jamal Woolard looked familiar? That's not just because of his uncanny resemblance to the Notorious B.I.G. Woolard reprised his role as Biggie Smalls from the 2009 rap biopic Notorious.

He may be done with Biggie's story, but his acting days are far from over. Woolard has three upcoming movies set to be released sometime this year. He'll hustling on the streets yet again as dealer Kilo in Priest the Lost Son, as well as smaller parts in family drama Never Heard and thriller Doctor Imposter.

7. Harold House Moore (Dr. Dre)

Harold House Moore might have played producer superstar Dr. Dre in All Eyez On Me, but he'll be suiting up for his next major role. He'll be playing a sex-obsessed businessman in Secrets, which will be released this year.

8. Cory Hardrict (Nigel)

Perhaps the busiest actor out of the entire All Eyez On Me cast, Cory Hardrict has wasted no time lining up his next gigs. He'll be appearing in bank heist movie #211, as well as murder mystery series When the Street Lights Go On. While the release dates for these projects are still unknown, you'll be able to catch him in yet another crime drama, film November Criminals, on December 12.

Speaking of crime, Hardrict will be appearing in another Tupac Shakur movie. It's not the sequel to All Eyez On Me, but rather a true story thriller chronicling the gripping investigation into both Shakur and Biggie's unsolved murders. LAbyrinth will also star Forest Whitaker and Johnny Depp, and will see Hardrict play a different character to All Eyez On Me's Nigel.

If crime isn't quite your thing, then be sure to check him out in comedy film Naked alongside Marlon Wayans, which will premiere on Netflix August 11.

