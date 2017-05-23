Did you know that just like your favorite video games, Netflix has its own list of hidden cheat codes that unlock a world of secret content ready to be streamed immediately?

Yes, this is not a trick, while not all of Netflix's catalogue can be accessed through the search function, these codes allow you to gain specific access to all of its different categories just by copy and pasting in these magic URLs. So, get ready to take that good old Netflix and chill to the next level as you unlock a whole new universe of online movie and TV streaming options at your fingertips!

How Do I Unlock These Secret Netflix Codes?

The process is incredibly simple. All you need to do is log in to your Netflix account, copy the following URL address into your browser:

www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

And then all you need to do is add the code you want to unlock to the end of it and click enter. Easy!

Netflix Codes For Action Movies & TV Shows

'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Action & Adventure: 1365

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Captain America: Civil War, Tropic Of Thunder & The Wave

Action Comedies: 43040

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Do Over, Kung Fu Panda 3 & Hot Fuzz

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Armageddon, The Crow & HellBoy

Action Thrillers: 43048

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Hollow Point, Rage & The Punisher

Netflix Codes For Adult Animation, Alien Sci-Fi Movies & More

Adult Animation: 11881

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sausage Party, Archer & Futurama

Adventures: 7442

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Braveheart, E.T. & King Arthur

African Movies: 3761

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wedding Party, Avenged & Veve

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Twilight Zone, Star Trek & The Invasion

Animal Tales: 5507

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Angry Birds Movie, Chicken Little & Bee Movie

Netflix Codes For Anime Movies & TV Shows

'Attack On Titan' [Credit: Madman Entertainment, FUNimation, Manga Entertainment]

Anime: 7424

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Pokemon The X Y Series, Naruto & Attack On Titan

Anime Action: 2653

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Seven Deadly Sins, Kuro Makuro & Fairytail

Anime Comedies: 9302

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: One Punch Man, Devil Part-Timer & Silver Spoon

Anime Dramas: 452

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Your Lie In April, Deathnote & Gunslinger

Anime Fantasy: 11146

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Glitter Force, Pokemon Indigo League & InuYasha

Anime Features: 3063

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The House Of Small Cubes, Halo Legends & Expelled From Paradise

Anime Horror: 10695

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Gantz:O

Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Gurren Lagann, Sword Art Online & Ajin Demi-Human

Anime Series: 6721

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Yo Kai Watch, Robotech & Hunter x Hunter

Netflix Codes For Art House, Australian, Belgian Movies & More

'Under the Skin' [Credit: StudioCanal]

Art House Movies: 29764

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Under The Skin, The Lobster & Love

Asian Action Movies: 77232

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: IP Man 3, Kung Fu Killer & Call of Heroes

Australian Movies: 5230

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Babadook, Arctic Blast & Precious Puppies

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sharknado, Funhouse Massacre & Lethal Seduction

Baseball Movies: 12339

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Rookie of the Year, Bull Durham & All-Stars

Basketball Movies: 12762

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Brotherly Love, At All Costs & Hoop Dreams

Belgian Movies: 262

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Devil's Double, This Was Tomorrow & Belgica

Netflix Codes For Boxing, British, Chinese Movies & More

'Sherlock' [Credit: BBC One & PBS]

Biographical Docs: 3652

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hot Girls Wanted, Too Young To Die & Iverson

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blow, Southside With You & The Imitation Game

Boxing Movies: 12443

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Million Dollar Baby, I Am Ali & Fighting

British Movies: 10757

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Bridget Jones's Baby, Paddington & Elizabeth at 90

British TV Shows: 52117

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Black Mirror, Planet Earth & Sherlock

Campy Movies: 1252

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Scary Movie 2, Grease 2 & Macho

Children & Family Movies: 783

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Finding Dory, Zootopia & Minions

Chinese Movies: 3960

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Monkey King 2, Hero & Rise of the Legend

Netflix Codes For Classic Movies & TV Shows

'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Trip to the Moon, Way of the Dragon & The Naked Prey

Classic Comedies: 31694

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Grease, Annie & Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Classic Dramas: 29809

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: To Kill A Mockingbird, On Golden Pond & The Great Gatsby

Classic Foreign Movies: 32473

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Destiny, The Vampire's Coffin & Metropolis

Classic Movies: 31574

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blazing Saddles, El Dorado & The Shining

Classic Musicals: 32392

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Three Little Pigs, Fantasia & Hello Dolly!

Classic Romantic Movies: 31273

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Working Girl, The African Queen & How to Steal a Million

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Fly, The Day the Earth Stood Still & In Like Flint

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Laura, The Third Man & Dressed to Kill

Classic TV Shows: 46553

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheers, The Dick Van Dyke Show & Star Trek

Classic War Movies: 48744

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Patton, Tunisian Victory & The Longest Day

Classic Westerns: 47465

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Daughter of Dawn, Nevada Smith & Blazing Saddles

Netflix Codes For Comedies, Courtroom Drama Movies & More

'The Break-Up' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Comedies: 6548

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dave Chappelle, The Angry Birds Movie & The Break-Up

Comic Book and Superhero: 10118

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Ironman & Hulk: Heroes United, Krrish & Jeff Dunham Spark of Insanity

Country & Western/Folk: 1105

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Winding Stream, Austin to Boston & Rodney Carrington: Laughter's Good

Courtroom Dramas: 2748

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: To Kill A Mockingbird, The Crucible & Pink

Creature Features: 6895

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Troll Hunter, V/H/S & Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Netflix Codes For Crime Movies & TV Shows

'Making a Murderer' [Credit: Netflix]

Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Bad Boys II, The Gunman & The Hollow Point

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Keepers, Forensic Files Collection & Making a Murderer

Crime Dramas: 6889

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Place Beyond the Pines, No Country for Old Men & Trust_

Crime Thrillers: 10499

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Kind of Murder, The Intent & Small Crimes

Crime TV Shows: 26146

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: 13 Reasons Why, Prison Break & Breaking Bad

Netflix Codes For Cult Movies & TV Shows

Cult Comedies: 9434

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Superbad, Gremlins & Heathers

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Human Centipede, Children of the Corn & Wes Craven's New Nightmare

Cult Movies: 7627

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Iron Giant, The Crow & Escape from New York

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Night Watch, the Host & The Fly

Cult TV Shows: 74652

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Futurama, Family Guy & Twin Peaks

Netflix Codes For Disney, Documentary & Dutch Movies & More

'The Jungle Book' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Dark Comedies: 869

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Louis C.K. 2017, Meet the Blacks & Sausage Party

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Shark Lake, 3 Headed Shark Attack & Harbinger Down

Disney: 67673

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The BFG, The Jungle Book & Pete's Dragon

Disney Musicals: 59433

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Fantasia & High School Musical

Documentaries: 6839

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Brain Games, Natascha Kampusch & Life Below Zero

Dramas: 5763

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Twilight, Homeward Bound - The Incredible Journey & Queen of Katwe

Dramas based on Books: 4961

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Forrest Gump, The Great Gilly Hopkins & The Big Short

Dramas based on real life: 3653

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sand Castle, Southside With You & The Impossible

Dutch Movies: 10606

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Windmill, Winter in Wartime & Admiral

Netflix Codes For Family, Faith & Spirituality Movies & More

'Kubo and the Two Strings' [Credit: LAIKA / Focus Features]

Eastern European Movies: 5254

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hero Quest, The Devil's Mistress & White God

Education for Kids: 10659

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Magic School Bus, Pocoyo & The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Epics: 52858

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Last Kingdom, Marco Polo & The Last Samurai

Experimental Movies: 11079

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Waking Life, Cheatin' & Horse Money

Faith & Spirituality: 26835

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Christian Mingle, Son of God & The Bible

Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hoovey, Little Boy & A Matter of Faith

Family Features: 51056

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Minions, The Secret Life of Pets & Kubo and the Two Strings

Fantasy Movies: 9744

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mortal Kombat, Dino King & Beauty and the Beast

Film Noir: 7687

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nightcrawler, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For & Mulholland Drive

Food & Travel TV: 72436

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Chef's Table, The Great British Baking Show & An Idiot Abroad

Football Movies: 12803

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Waterboy, Carter High & The Last Fall

Netflix Codes For Foreign Movies & TV Shows

Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wave, Cold War 2 & Dino King

Foreign Comedies: 4426

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Don't Blame the Kid, Dear Zindagi & Amelie

Foreign Documentaries: 5161

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Cuba Libre Story, Africa's Deadliest & Laerte-se

Foreign Dramas: 2150

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nymphomaniac, Fragments of Love & Colonia

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blue is the Warmest Color, Room in Rome & The Way He Looks

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Train to Busan, Apartment 143 & The Innocents

Foreign Movies: 7462

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wedding Party, The Salvation & Tag

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mr. Nobody, The Last Days & Iceman

Foreign Thrillers: 10306

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: In the Shadow of Iris, Train to Busan & Amores Perros

Netflix Codes For Gay & Lesbian, Horror Movies & More

'Queen of the Damned' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

French Movies: 58807

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Immoral Tales, Young & Beautiful & Things to Come

Gangster Movies: 31851

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Rage, The Intent & A Good Man

Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Milk, A Perfect Ending & Kiss Me

German Movies: 58886

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Animals United, Run Boy Run & Downfall

Greek Movies: 61115

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Xenia, Chevalier & Little England

Historical Documentaries: 5349

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Conspiracies, Titanic's Final Mystery & The Seven Five

Horror Comedy: 89585

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Odd Thomas, Housebound & Tales of Halloween

Horror Movies: 8711

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Queen of the Damned, Hush & Clown

Netflix Codes For Independent Movies & TV Shows

'The Babadook' [Credit: Entertainment One & IFC Films & Icon Productions]

Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Lonely Place to Die, Valhalla Rising & Awaken

Independent Comedies: 4195

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dope, Everything Must Go & The Cobbler

Independent Dramas: 384

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Burning Sands, White Girl & Fruitvale Station

Independent Movies: 7077

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Jailbait, 13 Cameras & Before We Go

Independent Thrillers: 3269

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blood in the Water, Contracted & The Blair Witch Project

Netflix Codes For Irish, Japanese, Kids Music Movies & More

'The Assassins' [Credit: Toho & Magnet Releasing]

Indian Movies: 10463

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kama Sutra, Delhi Safari & Dilwale

Irish Movies: 58750

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stitches, Sacrifice & The Young Offenders

Italian Movies: 8221

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Suburra Gomorrah & I Am Love

Japanese Movies: 10398

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Arise - Ghost in the Shell, 13 Assassins & Expelled From Paradise

Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sinatra - To Be Frank, Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas & What Happened Miss Simone?

Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Prince of Egypt, Veggietales In The House & Joseph King of Dreams

Kids Music: 52843

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Happy Feet, Teen Beach 2 & Hannah Montana The Movie

Kids’ TV: 27346

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Jessie, Super Why & Live and Maddie

Netflix Codes For Korean, Latin, Martial Arts Movies & More

'Skiptrace' [Credit: Beijing Talen International Film & Saban Films & DirecTV]

Korean Movies: 5685

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: No Tears for the Dead, The Silenced & The Housemaid

Korean TV Shows: 67879

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tayo the Little Bus, 12 Years Promise & Robocar Poli

Late Night Comedies: 1402

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: White Chicks, Friday After Next and The Heartbreak Kid

Latin American Movies: 1613

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Underdogs, Fragments of Love & Leap Year

Latin Music: 10741

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tini, This is Bossa Nova & Flamenco Flamenco

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kung Fu Panda, Skiptrace & Mortal Kombat

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Glow, Champs & Team Foxcatcher

Middle Eastern Movies: 5875

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Man in the Wall, A Tale of Love and Darkness & Sing Street

Netflix Codes For Military, Mockumentary & Monster Movies & More

'This Is Spinal Tap' [Credit: Embassy Pictures]

Military Action & Adventure: 2125

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tropic Thunder, USS Indianapolis & The Siege of Jadotville

Military Documentaries: 4006

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hitler - A Career, Frntline Fighting Battling Isis & The Civil War

Military Dramas: 11

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tears of the Sun, Love and Honor & Hyena Road

Military TV Shows: 25804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Spartacus, Army Wives & The Tudors

Miniseries: 4814

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Same Sky, Madagascar & The Sixties

Mockumentaries: 26

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Trailer Park Boys, The Office & This is Spinal Tap

Monster Movies: 947

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Indigenous, Monsters & Ragnarok

Netflix Codes For Movies For Children Aged 0 - 12

'Alice Through the Looking Glass' [Credit: Walt Disney Pictures]

Movies based on children’s books: 10056

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Goosebumps, Coraline & The Little Prince

Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mickey and the Beanstalk, Curious George - A Very Monkey Christmas & Barney - Let's go to the Farm

Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Home, The Emperor's New Groove & Lilo & Stitch

Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hotel Transylvania 2, Good Burger & Sahara

Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Little Rascals, Chicken Little & Bee Movie

Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nacho Libre, Alice Through the Looking Glass & Daddy Day Care

Netflix Codes For Music, Mystery, Period Movies & More

Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hip-Hop Evolution, Bowie - the Man Who Changed the World & Marley

Music: 1701

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Biggie & Tupac, Metallica - Some Kind of Monster & Justin Bieber - Never Say Never

Musicals: 13335

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Anastasia, Lemonade Mouth & High School Musical 2

Mysteries: 9994

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Knowing, The Man in 3B & Come and Find Me

New Zealand Movies: 63782

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Dead Lands, Abandoned & The Dead Room

Period Pieces: 12123

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Crown, Reign & Frontier

Netflix Codes For Political Movies & TV Shows

'Food, Inc.' [Credit: Magnolia Pictures]

Political Comedies: 2700

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lucas Bros: On Drugs, Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark & Patton Oswalt - Talking for Clapping

Political Documentaries: 7018

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Food, Inc., Inside Job & Hunt for Bin Laden

Political Dramas: 6616

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lee Daniels - The Butler, Palm Trees in the Snow & Che

Political Thrillers: 10504

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Manchurian Candidate, Who is Undercover & Shadow Dancer

Netflix Codes For Psychological Thriller, Quirky Romantic Movies & More

'Moonrise Kingdom' [Credit: Focus Features]

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Disappointments Room, The Prestige & Would You Rather

Quirky Romance: 36103

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blind Date, Holiday Breakup & Moonrise Kingdom

Reality TV: 9833

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheer Squad, Occult Crimes & Skin Wars

Religious Documentaries: 10005

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Secret, Zeitgeist the Movie & 100 Questions for the Dalai Lama

Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lost & Found Music Studios, History of the Eagles & Sing it On

Netflix Codes For Romantic Movies & TV Shows

'Twilight' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

Romantic Comedies: 5475

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Switch, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days & 10 Things I Hate About You

Romantic Dramas: 1255

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Host, Will 2 Love & Safe Haven

Romantic Favorites: 502675

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: How I Met Your Mother, Twilight & Chocolat

Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hard to Get, Tuscan Wedding & Pulling Strings

Romantic Independent Movies: 9916

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Matchbreaker, The Discovery & Sex Ed

Romantic Movies: 8883

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Weeks Notice, Can't Buy Me Love & Remember Me

Netflix Codes For Russian, Satire, Scandinavian Movies & More

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution]

Russian: 11567

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Day Watch, Pussy Riot - A Punk Prayer & Under the Sun

Satanic Stories: 6998

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Omen, Hellraiser & Satanic

Satires: 4922

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Johnny English & Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Scandinavian Movies: 9292

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Antboy, Valhalla Rising & The Last King

Netflix Codes For Sci-FI Movies & TV Shows

'V for Vendetta' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Atlantis - The Lost Empire, Blame! & V For Vendetta

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Big Trouble in Little China, Star Wars - The Clone Wars & Sky High

Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Goodbye World, Synchronicity & Fire in the Sky

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Contracted, Viral & Dreamcatcher

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Next, The Road & The Giver

Netflix Codes For Science, Showbiz, Silent Movies & More

'Magic Mike' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: South Pacific, The Pyramid Code & Weird Wonders of The World

Science & Nature TV: 52780

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Braingames, Cosmos & Wild Alaska

Screwball Comedies: 9702

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Weeks Notice & We Need To Talk

Showbiz Dramas: 5012

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Magic Mike, Grace of Monaco & Nightcrawler

Showbiz Musicals: 13573

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Five Heartbeats, CBGB & Chicago

Silent Movies: 53310

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Daughter of Dawn, Destiny & The Tribe

Netflix Codes For Slapstick, Soccer, Spanish Movies & More

'Dear White People' [Credit: Lionsgate & Roadside Attractions]

Slapstick Comedies: 10256

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Little Rascals, Scooby-Doo & Heavyweights

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Clown, Hush & House of Wax

Soccer Movies: 12549

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Underdogs, Air Bud & Shaolin Soccer

Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Drugs Inc., Untold History of the United States & Anthony Bourdain - Parts Unknown

Social Issue Dramas: 3947

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dear White People, Cable Girls & Mississippi Damned

Southeast Asian Movies: 9196

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Ong Bak 2 - The Beginning, The Protector 2 & The Golden Cane Warrior

Spanish Movies: 58741

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Para Elisa, Tad The Lost Explorer & Off Course

Spiritual Documentaries: 2760

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Four Blood Moons, Patters of Evidence - Exodus & The Truth Behind: Dead Sea Scrolls

Netflix Codes For Sport Movies & TV Shows

'The Benchwarmers' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Sports & Fitness: 9327

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheer Squad, Dirt Every Day & Friday Night Tykes

Sports Comedies: 5286

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Chalk It Up, Jackass The Explicit Movie & The Benchwarmers

Sports Documentaries: 180

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dawg Fight, The Boys Of '36 & Generation Iron

Sports Dramas: 7243

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Trouble with the Curve, Kiss & Cry & A Mile in His Shoes

Sports Movies: 4370

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: XXX, The Bronx Bull & Dawg Fight

Netflix Codes For Spy, Steamy, Supernatural Movies & More

'Two Lovers and a Bear' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Survivor, The Num8ers Station & Inglorious Basterds

Spy Thrillers: 9147

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Unthinkable, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy & The Third Man

Stage Musicals: 55774

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Piya behrupiya, Shrek the Musical & Radio City Christmas Spectacular - The Rockettes

Stand-up Comedy: 11559

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kevin Hart - What Now?, Jo Koy Live From Seattle & Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Lovers and a Bear, La Mujer de mi Hermano & Strictly Sexual

Steamy Thrillers: 972

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Basic Instinct, The Housemaid & The Canyons

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Craft, Dead Silence & The Unborn

Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Rite, It Follows & Abattoir

Tearjerkers: 6384

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Remember Me, Fruitvale Station & Hope Floats

Netflix Codes For Teen, Thriller Movies & More

Teen Comedies: 3519

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mean Girls 2, Expelled & Can't Buy Me Love

Teen Dramas: 9299

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Giver, Cyberbu//y & A Girl Like Her

Teen Screams: 52147

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Satanic, The Windmill & Contracted

Teen TV Shows: 60951

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Switched at Birth, Pretty Little Liars & Stranger Things

Thrillers: 8933

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Only 4 One Night, Backcountry & The Intent

Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Wild China, Street Food Around the World & Tales by Light

Netflix Codes For All TV Show Genres

TV Action & Adventure: 10673

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Walking Dead, The Flash & Narcos

TV Cartoons: 11177

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Spirit - Riding Free, Sofia the First & Ninjago - Masters of Spinjitzu

TV Comedies: 10375

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Friends, Shameless & Orange is the New Black

TV Documentaries: 10105

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Keepers, Untold Stories of the ER & Killer Kids

TV Dramas: 11714

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Breaking Bad, Grey's Anatomy & Anne with an 'E'

TV Horror: 83059

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Supernatural, American Horror Story & Santa Clarita Diet

TV Mysteries: 4366

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Law & Order Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds & Bloodline

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time & Sense8

TV Shows: 83

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt & Fuller House

Netflix Codes For Vampire, Western, Zombie Movies & More

'Jane Got a Gun' [Credit: The Weinstein Company]

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Get Down, Reincarnated & I'll Sleep When I'm Dead

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stake Land II, The ABCs of Death & He Never Died

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Little Dead Rotting Hood, An American Werewolf in London & Uncaged

Westerns: 7700

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stagecoach, Jane Got a Gun & Dead in Tombstone

World Music Concerts: 2856

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mandela My Dad and Me, Shukranallah & What About Me?

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Zombeavers, The Rezort & Zoombies

Which Secret Movie / TV Show Did You Unlock?