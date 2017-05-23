Did you know that just like your favorite video games, Netflix has its own list of hidden cheat codes that unlock a world of secret content ready to be streamed immediately?
Yes, this is not a trick, while not all of Netflix's catalogue can be accessed through the search function, these codes allow you to gain specific access to all of its different categories just by copy and pasting in these magic URLs. So, get ready to take that good old Netflix and chill to the next level as you unlock a whole new universe of online movie and TV streaming options at your fingertips!
How Do I Unlock These Secret Netflix Codes?
The process is incredibly simple. All you need to do is log in to your Netflix account, copy the following URL address into your browser:
www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
And then all you need to do is add the code you want to unlock to the end of it and click enter. Easy!
Netflix Codes For Action Movies & TV Shows
- Action & Adventure: 1365
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Captain America: Civil War, Tropic Of Thunder & The Wave
- Action Comedies: 43040
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Do Over, Kung Fu Panda 3 & Hot Fuzz
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Armageddon, The Crow & HellBoy
- Action Thrillers: 43048
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Hollow Point, Rage & The Punisher
Netflix Codes For Adult Animation, Alien Sci-Fi Movies & More
- Adult Animation: 11881
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sausage Party, Archer & Futurama
- Adventures: 7442
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Braveheart, E.T. & King Arthur
- African Movies: 3761
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wedding Party, Avenged & Veve
- Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Twilight Zone, Star Trek & The Invasion
- Animal Tales: 5507
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Angry Birds Movie, Chicken Little & Bee Movie
Netflix Codes For Anime Movies & TV Shows
- Anime: 7424
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Pokemon The X Y Series, Naruto & Attack On Titan
- Anime Action: 2653
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Seven Deadly Sins, Kuro Makuro & Fairytail
- Anime Comedies: 9302
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: One Punch Man, Devil Part-Timer & Silver Spoon
- Anime Dramas: 452
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Your Lie In April, Deathnote & Gunslinger
- Anime Fantasy: 11146
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Glitter Force, Pokemon Indigo League & InuYasha
- Anime Features: 3063
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The House Of Small Cubes, Halo Legends & Expelled From Paradise
- Anime Horror: 10695
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Gantz:O
- Anime Sci-Fi: 2729
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Gurren Lagann, Sword Art Online & Ajin Demi-Human
- Anime Series: 6721
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Yo Kai Watch, Robotech & Hunter x Hunter
Netflix Codes For Art House, Australian, Belgian Movies & More
- Art House Movies: 29764
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Under The Skin, The Lobster & Love
- Asian Action Movies: 77232
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: IP Man 3, Kung Fu Killer & Call of Heroes
- Australian Movies: 5230
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Babadook, Arctic Blast & Precious Puppies
- B-Horror Movies: 8195
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sharknado, Funhouse Massacre & Lethal Seduction
- Baseball Movies: 12339
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Rookie of the Year, Bull Durham & All-Stars
- Basketball Movies: 12762
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Brotherly Love, At All Costs & Hoop Dreams
- Belgian Movies: 262
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Devil's Double, This Was Tomorrow & Belgica
Netflix Codes For Boxing, British, Chinese Movies & More
- Biographical Docs: 3652
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hot Girls Wanted, Too Young To Die & Iverson
- Biographical Dramas: 3179
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blow, Southside With You & The Imitation Game
- Boxing Movies: 12443
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Million Dollar Baby, I Am Ali & Fighting
- British Movies: 10757
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Bridget Jones's Baby, Paddington & Elizabeth at 90
- British TV Shows: 52117
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Black Mirror, Planet Earth & Sherlock
- Campy Movies: 1252
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Scary Movie 2, Grease 2 & Macho
- Children & Family Movies: 783
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Finding Dory, Zootopia & Minions
- Chinese Movies: 3960
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Monkey King 2, Hero & Rise of the Legend
Netflix Codes For Classic Movies & TV Shows
- Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Trip to the Moon, Way of the Dragon & The Naked Prey
- Classic Comedies: 31694
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Grease, Annie & Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Classic Dramas: 29809
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: To Kill A Mockingbird, On Golden Pond & The Great Gatsby
- Classic Foreign Movies: 32473
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Destiny, The Vampire's Coffin & Metropolis
- Classic Movies: 31574
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blazing Saddles, El Dorado & The Shining
- Classic Musicals: 32392
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Three Little Pigs, Fantasia & Hello Dolly!
- Classic Romantic Movies: 31273
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Working Girl, The African Queen & How to Steal a Million
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Fly, The Day the Earth Stood Still & In Like Flint
- Classic Thrillers: 46588
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Laura, The Third Man & Dressed to Kill
- Classic TV Shows: 46553
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheers, The Dick Van Dyke Show & Star Trek
- Classic War Movies: 48744
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Patton, Tunisian Victory & The Longest Day
- Classic Westerns: 47465
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Daughter of Dawn, Nevada Smith & Blazing Saddles
Netflix Codes For Comedies, Courtroom Drama Movies & More
- Comedies: 6548
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dave Chappelle, The Angry Birds Movie & The Break-Up
- Comic Book and Superhero: 10118
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Ironman & Hulk: Heroes United, Krrish & Jeff Dunham Spark of Insanity
- Country & Western/Folk: 1105
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Winding Stream, Austin to Boston & Rodney Carrington: Laughter's Good
- Courtroom Dramas: 2748
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: To Kill A Mockingbird, The Crucible & Pink
- Creature Features: 6895
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Troll Hunter, V/H/S & Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Netflix Codes For Crime Movies & TV Shows
- Crime Action & Adventure: 9584
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Bad Boys II, The Gunman & The Hollow Point
- Crime Documentaries: 9875
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Keepers, Forensic Files Collection & Making a Murderer
- Crime Dramas: 6889
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Place Beyond the Pines, No Country for Old Men & Trust_
- Crime Thrillers: 10499
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Kind of Murder, The Intent & Small Crimes
- Crime TV Shows: 26146
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: 13 Reasons Why, Prison Break & Breaking Bad
Netflix Codes For Cult Movies & TV Shows
- Cult Comedies: 9434
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Superbad, Gremlins & Heathers
- Cult Horror Movies: 10944
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Human Centipede, Children of the Corn & Wes Craven's New Nightmare
- Cult Movies: 7627
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Iron Giant, The Crow & Escape from New York
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Night Watch, the Host & The Fly
- Cult TV Shows: 74652
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Futurama, Family Guy & Twin Peaks
Netflix Codes For Disney, Documentary & Dutch Movies & More
- Dark Comedies: 869
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Louis C.K. 2017, Meet the Blacks & Sausage Party
- Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Shark Lake, 3 Headed Shark Attack & Harbinger Down
- Disney: 67673
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The BFG, The Jungle Book & Pete's Dragon
- Disney Musicals: 59433
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Fantasia & High School Musical
- Documentaries: 6839
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Brain Games, Natascha Kampusch & Life Below Zero
- Dramas: 5763
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Twilight, Homeward Bound - The Incredible Journey & Queen of Katwe
- Dramas based on Books: 4961
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Forrest Gump, The Great Gilly Hopkins & The Big Short
- Dramas based on real life: 3653
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sand Castle, Southside With You & The Impossible
- Dutch Movies: 10606
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Windmill, Winter in Wartime & Admiral
Netflix Codes For Family, Faith & Spirituality Movies & More
- Eastern European Movies: 5254
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hero Quest, The Devil's Mistress & White God
- Education for Kids: 10659
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Magic School Bus, Pocoyo & The Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Epics: 52858
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Last Kingdom, Marco Polo & The Last Samurai
- Experimental Movies: 11079
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Waking Life, Cheatin' & Horse Money
- Faith & Spirituality: 26835
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Christian Mingle, Son of God & The Bible
- Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hoovey, Little Boy & A Matter of Faith
- Family Features: 51056
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Minions, The Secret Life of Pets & Kubo and the Two Strings
- Fantasy Movies: 9744
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mortal Kombat, Dino King & Beauty and the Beast
- Film Noir: 7687
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nightcrawler, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For & Mulholland Drive
- Food & Travel TV: 72436
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Chef's Table, The Great British Baking Show & An Idiot Abroad
- Football Movies: 12803
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Waterboy, Carter High & The Last Fall
Netflix Codes For Foreign Movies & TV Shows
- Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wave, Cold War 2 & Dino King
- Foreign Comedies: 4426
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Don't Blame the Kid, Dear Zindagi & Amelie
- Foreign Documentaries: 5161
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Cuba Libre Story, Africa's Deadliest & Laerte-se
- Foreign Dramas: 2150
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nymphomaniac, Fragments of Love & Colonia
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blue is the Warmest Color, Room in Rome & The Way He Looks
- Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Train to Busan, Apartment 143 & The Innocents
- Foreign Movies: 7462
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wedding Party, The Salvation & Tag
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mr. Nobody, The Last Days & Iceman
- Foreign Thrillers: 10306
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: In the Shadow of Iris, Train to Busan & Amores Perros
Netflix Codes For Gay & Lesbian, Horror Movies & More
- French Movies: 58807
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Immoral Tales, Young & Beautiful & Things to Come
- Gangster Movies: 31851
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Rage, The Intent & A Good Man
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Milk, A Perfect Ending & Kiss Me
- German Movies: 58886
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Animals United, Run Boy Run & Downfall
- Greek Movies: 61115
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Xenia, Chevalier & Little England
- Historical Documentaries: 5349
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Conspiracies, Titanic's Final Mystery & The Seven Five
- Horror Comedy: 89585
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Odd Thomas, Housebound & Tales of Halloween
- Horror Movies: 8711
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Queen of the Damned, Hush & Clown
Netflix Codes For Independent Movies & TV Shows
- Independent Action & Adventure: 11804
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Lonely Place to Die, Valhalla Rising & Awaken
- Independent Comedies: 4195
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dope, Everything Must Go & The Cobbler
- Independent Dramas: 384
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Burning Sands, White Girl & Fruitvale Station
- Independent Movies: 7077
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Jailbait, 13 Cameras & Before We Go
- Independent Thrillers: 3269
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blood in the Water, Contracted & The Blair Witch Project
Netflix Codes For Irish, Japanese, Kids Music Movies & More
- Indian Movies: 10463
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kama Sutra, Delhi Safari & Dilwale
- Irish Movies: 58750
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stitches, Sacrifice & The Young Offenders
- Italian Movies: 8221
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Suburra Gomorrah & I Am Love
- Japanese Movies: 10398
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Arise - Ghost in the Shell, 13 Assassins & Expelled From Paradise
- Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sinatra - To Be Frank, Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas & What Happened Miss Simone?
- Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Prince of Egypt, Veggietales In The House & Joseph King of Dreams
- Kids Music: 52843
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Happy Feet, Teen Beach 2 & Hannah Montana The Movie
- Kids’ TV: 27346
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Jessie, Super Why & Live and Maddie
Netflix Codes For Korean, Latin, Martial Arts Movies & More
- Korean Movies: 5685
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: No Tears for the Dead, The Silenced & The Housemaid
- Korean TV Shows: 67879
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tayo the Little Bus, 12 Years Promise & Robocar Poli
- Late Night Comedies: 1402
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: White Chicks, Friday After Next and The Heartbreak Kid
- Latin American Movies: 1613
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Underdogs, Fragments of Love & Leap Year
- Latin Music: 10741
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tini, This is Bossa Nova & Flamenco Flamenco
- Martial Arts Movies: 8985
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kung Fu Panda, Skiptrace & Mortal Kombat
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Glow, Champs & Team Foxcatcher
- Middle Eastern Movies: 5875
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Man in the Wall, A Tale of Love and Darkness & Sing Street
Netflix Codes For Military, Mockumentary & Monster Movies & More
- Military Action & Adventure: 2125
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tropic Thunder, USS Indianapolis & The Siege of Jadotville
- Military Documentaries: 4006
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hitler - A Career, Frntline Fighting Battling Isis & The Civil War
- Military Dramas: 11
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tears of the Sun, Love and Honor & Hyena Road
- Military TV Shows: 25804
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Spartacus, Army Wives & The Tudors
- Miniseries: 4814
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Same Sky, Madagascar & The Sixties
- Mockumentaries: 26
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Trailer Park Boys, The Office & This is Spinal Tap
- Monster Movies: 947
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Indigenous, Monsters & Ragnarok
Netflix Codes For Movies For Children Aged 0 - 12
- Movies based on children’s books: 10056
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Goosebumps, Coraline & The Little Prince
- Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mickey and the Beanstalk, Curious George - A Very Monkey Christmas & Barney - Let's go to the Farm
- Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Home, The Emperor's New Groove & Lilo & Stitch
- Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hotel Transylvania 2, Good Burger & Sahara
- Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Little Rascals, Chicken Little & Bee Movie
- Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nacho Libre, Alice Through the Looking Glass & Daddy Day Care
Netflix Codes For Music, Mystery, Period Movies & More
- Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hip-Hop Evolution, Bowie - the Man Who Changed the World & Marley
- Music: 1701
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Biggie & Tupac, Metallica - Some Kind of Monster & Justin Bieber - Never Say Never
- Musicals: 13335
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Anastasia, Lemonade Mouth & High School Musical 2
- Mysteries: 9994
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Knowing, The Man in 3B & Come and Find Me
- New Zealand Movies: 63782
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Dead Lands, Abandoned & The Dead Room
- Period Pieces: 12123
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Crown, Reign & Frontier
Netflix Codes For Political Movies & TV Shows
- Political Comedies: 2700
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lucas Bros: On Drugs, Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark & Patton Oswalt - Talking for Clapping
- Political Documentaries: 7018
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Food, Inc., Inside Job & Hunt for Bin Laden
- Political Dramas: 6616
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lee Daniels - The Butler, Palm Trees in the Snow & Che
- Political Thrillers: 10504
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Manchurian Candidate, Who is Undercover & Shadow Dancer
Netflix Codes For Psychological Thriller, Quirky Romantic Movies & More
- Psychological Thrillers: 5505
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Disappointments Room, The Prestige & Would You Rather
- Quirky Romance: 36103
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blind Date, Holiday Breakup & Moonrise Kingdom
- Reality TV: 9833
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheer Squad, Occult Crimes & Skin Wars
- Religious Documentaries: 10005
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Secret, Zeitgeist the Movie & 100 Questions for the Dalai Lama
- Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lost & Found Music Studios, History of the Eagles & Sing it On
Netflix Codes For Romantic Movies & TV Shows
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Switch, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days & 10 Things I Hate About You
- Romantic Dramas: 1255
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Host, Will 2 Love & Safe Haven
- Romantic Favorites: 502675
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: How I Met Your Mother, Twilight & Chocolat
- Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hard to Get, Tuscan Wedding & Pulling Strings
- Romantic Independent Movies: 9916
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Matchbreaker, The Discovery & Sex Ed
- Romantic Movies: 8883
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Weeks Notice, Can't Buy Me Love & Remember Me
Netflix Codes For Russian, Satire, Scandinavian Movies & More
- Russian: 11567
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Day Watch, Pussy Riot - A Punk Prayer & Under the Sun
- Satanic Stories: 6998
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Omen, Hellraiser & Satanic
- Satires: 4922
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Johnny English & Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
- Scandinavian Movies: 9292
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Antboy, Valhalla Rising & The Last King
Netflix Codes For Sci-FI Movies & TV Shows
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Atlantis - The Lost Empire, Blame! & V For Vendetta
- Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Big Trouble in Little China, Star Wars - The Clone Wars & Sky High
- Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Goodbye World, Synchronicity & Fire in the Sky
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Contracted, Viral & Dreamcatcher
- Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Next, The Road & The Giver
Netflix Codes For Science, Showbiz, Silent Movies & More
- Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: South Pacific, The Pyramid Code & Weird Wonders of The World
- Science & Nature TV: 52780
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Braingames, Cosmos & Wild Alaska
- Screwball Comedies: 9702
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Weeks Notice & We Need To Talk
- Showbiz Dramas: 5012
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Magic Mike, Grace of Monaco & Nightcrawler
- Showbiz Musicals: 13573
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Five Heartbeats, CBGB & Chicago
- Silent Movies: 53310
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Daughter of Dawn, Destiny & The Tribe
Netflix Codes For Slapstick, Soccer, Spanish Movies & More
- Slapstick Comedies: 10256
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Little Rascals, Scooby-Doo & Heavyweights
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Clown, Hush & House of Wax
- Soccer Movies: 12549
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Underdogs, Air Bud & Shaolin Soccer
- Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Drugs Inc., Untold History of the United States & Anthony Bourdain - Parts Unknown
- Social Issue Dramas: 3947
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dear White People, Cable Girls & Mississippi Damned
- Southeast Asian Movies: 9196
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Ong Bak 2 - The Beginning, The Protector 2 & The Golden Cane Warrior
- Spanish Movies: 58741
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Para Elisa, Tad The Lost Explorer & Off Course
- Spiritual Documentaries: 2760
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Four Blood Moons, Patters of Evidence - Exodus & The Truth Behind: Dead Sea Scrolls
Netflix Codes For Sport Movies & TV Shows
- Sports & Fitness: 9327
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheer Squad, Dirt Every Day & Friday Night Tykes
- Sports Comedies: 5286
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Chalk It Up, Jackass The Explicit Movie & The Benchwarmers
- Sports Documentaries: 180
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dawg Fight, The Boys Of '36 & Generation Iron
- Sports Dramas: 7243
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Trouble with the Curve, Kiss & Cry & A Mile in His Shoes
- Sports Movies: 4370
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: XXX, The Bronx Bull & Dawg Fight
Netflix Codes For Spy, Steamy, Supernatural Movies & More
- Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Survivor, The Num8ers Station & Inglorious Basterds
- Spy Thrillers: 9147
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Unthinkable, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy & The Third Man
- Stage Musicals: 55774
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Piya behrupiya, Shrek the Musical & Radio City Christmas Spectacular - The Rockettes
- Stand-up Comedy: 11559
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kevin Hart - What Now?, Jo Koy Live From Seattle & Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
- Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Lovers and a Bear, La Mujer de mi Hermano & Strictly Sexual
- Steamy Thrillers: 972
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Basic Instinct, The Housemaid & The Canyons
- Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Craft, Dead Silence & The Unborn
- Supernatural Thrillers: 11140
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Rite, It Follows & Abattoir
- Tearjerkers: 6384
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Remember Me, Fruitvale Station & Hope Floats
Netflix Codes For Teen, Thriller Movies & More
- Teen Comedies: 3519
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mean Girls 2, Expelled & Can't Buy Me Love
- Teen Dramas: 9299
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Giver, Cyberbu//y & A Girl Like Her
- Teen Screams: 52147
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Satanic, The Windmill & Contracted
- Teen TV Shows: 60951
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Switched at Birth, Pretty Little Liars & Stranger Things
- Thrillers: 8933
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Only 4 One Night, Backcountry & The Intent
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Wild China, Street Food Around the World & Tales by Light
Netflix Codes For All TV Show Genres
- TV Action & Adventure: 10673
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Walking Dead, The Flash & Narcos
- TV Cartoons: 11177
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Spirit - Riding Free, Sofia the First & Ninjago - Masters of Spinjitzu
- TV Comedies: 10375
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Friends, Shameless & Orange is the New Black
- TV Documentaries: 10105
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Keepers, Untold Stories of the ER & Killer Kids
- TV Dramas: 11714
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Breaking Bad, Grey's Anatomy & Anne with an 'E'
- TV Horror: 83059
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Supernatural, American Horror Story & Santa Clarita Diet
- TV Mysteries: 4366
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Law & Order Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds & Bloodline
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time & Sense8
- TV Shows: 83
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt & Fuller House
Netflix Codes For Vampire, Western, Zombie Movies & More
- Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Get Down, Reincarnated & I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
- Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stake Land II, The ABCs of Death & He Never Died
- Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Little Dead Rotting Hood, An American Werewolf in London & Uncaged
- Westerns: 7700
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stagecoach, Jane Got a Gun & Dead in Tombstone
- World Music Concerts: 2856
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mandela My Dad and Me, Shukranallah & What About Me?
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Zombeavers, The Rezort & Zoombies
Which Secret Movie / TV Show Did You Unlock?