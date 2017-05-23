ByElle McFarlane, writer at Creators.co
Did you know that just like your favorite video games, Netflix has its own list of hidden cheat codes that unlock a world of secret content ready to be streamed immediately?

Yes, this is not a trick, while not all of Netflix's catalogue can be accessed through the search function, these codes allow you to gain specific access to all of its different categories just by copy and pasting in these magic URLs. So, get ready to take that good old Netflix and chill to the next level as you unlock a whole new universe of online movie and TV streaming options at your fingertips!

How Do I Unlock These Secret Netflix Codes?

The process is incredibly simple. All you need to do is log in to your Netflix account, copy the following URL address into your browser:

www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

And then all you need to do is add the code you want to unlock to the end of it and click enter. Easy!

Netflix Codes For Action Movies & TV Shows

'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]
'Captain America: Civil War' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]
  • Action & Adventure: 1365

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Captain America: Civil War, Tropic Of Thunder & The Wave

  • Action Comedies: 43040

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Do Over, Kung Fu Panda 3 & Hot Fuzz

  • Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Armageddon, The Crow & HellBoy

  • Action Thrillers: 43048

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Hollow Point, Rage & The Punisher

Netflix Codes For Adult Animation, Alien Sci-Fi Movies & More

'Archer' [Credit: FX]
'Archer' [Credit: FX]
  • Adult Animation: 11881

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sausage Party, Archer & Futurama

  • Adventures: 7442

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Braveheart, E.T. & King Arthur

  • African Movies: 3761

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wedding Party, Avenged & Veve

  • Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Twilight Zone, Star Trek & The Invasion

  • Animal Tales: 5507

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Angry Birds Movie, Chicken Little & Bee Movie

Netflix Codes For Anime Movies & TV Shows

'Attack On Titan' [Credit: Madman Entertainment, FUNimation, Manga Entertainment]
'Attack On Titan' [Credit: Madman Entertainment, FUNimation, Manga Entertainment]
  • Anime: 7424

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Pokemon The X Y Series, Naruto & Attack On Titan

  • Anime Action: 2653

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Seven Deadly Sins, Kuro Makuro & Fairytail

  • Anime Comedies: 9302

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: One Punch Man, Devil Part-Timer & Silver Spoon

  • Anime Dramas: 452

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Your Lie In April, Deathnote & Gunslinger

  • Anime Fantasy: 11146

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Glitter Force, Pokemon Indigo League & InuYasha

  • Anime Features: 3063

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The House Of Small Cubes, Halo Legends & Expelled From Paradise

  • Anime Horror: 10695

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Gantz:O

  • Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Gurren Lagann, Sword Art Online & Ajin Demi-Human

  • Anime Series: 6721

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Yo Kai Watch, Robotech & Hunter x Hunter

Netflix Codes For Art House, Australian, Belgian Movies & More

'Under the Skin' [Credit: StudioCanal]
'Under the Skin' [Credit: StudioCanal]
  • Art House Movies: 29764

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Under The Skin, The Lobster & Love

  • Asian Action Movies: 77232

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: IP Man 3, Kung Fu Killer & Call of Heroes

  • Australian Movies: 5230

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Babadook, Arctic Blast & Precious Puppies

  • B-Horror Movies: 8195

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sharknado, Funhouse Massacre & Lethal Seduction

  • Baseball Movies: 12339

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Rookie of the Year, Bull Durham & All-Stars

  • Basketball Movies: 12762

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Brotherly Love, At All Costs & Hoop Dreams

  • Belgian Movies: 262

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Devil's Double, This Was Tomorrow & Belgica

Netflix Codes For Boxing, British, Chinese Movies & More

'Sherlock' [Credit: BBC One & PBS]
'Sherlock' [Credit: BBC One & PBS]
  • Biographical Docs: 3652

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hot Girls Wanted, Too Young To Die & Iverson

  • Biographical Dramas: 3179

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blow, Southside With You & The Imitation Game

  • Boxing Movies: 12443

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Million Dollar Baby, I Am Ali & Fighting

  • British Movies: 10757

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Bridget Jones's Baby, Paddington & Elizabeth at 90

  • British TV Shows: 52117

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Black Mirror, Planet Earth & Sherlock

  • Campy Movies: 1252

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Scary Movie 2, Grease 2 & Macho

  • Children & Family Movies: 783

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Finding Dory, Zootopia & Minions

  • Chinese Movies: 3960

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Monkey King 2, Hero & Rise of the Legend

Netflix Codes For Classic Movies & TV Shows

'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]
'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]
  • Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Trip to the Moon, Way of the Dragon & The Naked Prey

  • Classic Comedies: 31694

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Grease, Annie & Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

  • Classic Dramas: 29809

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: To Kill A Mockingbird, On Golden Pond & The Great Gatsby

  • Classic Foreign Movies: 32473

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Destiny, The Vampire's Coffin & Metropolis

  • Classic Movies: 31574

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blazing Saddles, El Dorado & The Shining

  • Classic Musicals: 32392

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Three Little Pigs, Fantasia & Hello Dolly!

  • Classic Romantic Movies: 31273

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Working Girl, The African Queen & How to Steal a Million

  • Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Fly, The Day the Earth Stood Still & In Like Flint

  • Classic Thrillers: 46588

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Laura, The Third Man & Dressed to Kill

  • Classic TV Shows: 46553

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheers, The Dick Van Dyke Show & Star Trek

  • Classic War Movies: 48744

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Patton, Tunisian Victory & The Longest Day

  • Classic Westerns: 47465

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Daughter of Dawn, Nevada Smith & Blazing Saddles

Netflix Codes For Comedies, Courtroom Drama Movies & More

'The Break-Up' [Credit: Universal Pictures]
'The Break-Up' [Credit: Universal Pictures]
  • Comedies: 6548

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dave Chappelle, The Angry Birds Movie & The Break-Up

  • Comic Book and Superhero: 10118

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Ironman & Hulk: Heroes United, Krrish & Jeff Dunham Spark of Insanity

  • Country & Western/Folk: 1105

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Winding Stream, Austin to Boston & Rodney Carrington: Laughter's Good

  • Courtroom Dramas: 2748

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: To Kill A Mockingbird, The Crucible & Pink

  • Creature Features: 6895

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Troll Hunter, V/H/S & Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Netflix Codes For Crime Movies & TV Shows

'Making a Murderer' [Credit: Netflix]
'Making a Murderer' [Credit: Netflix]
  • Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Bad Boys II, The Gunman & The Hollow Point

  • Crime Documentaries: 9875

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Keepers, Forensic Files Collection & Making a Murderer

  • Crime Dramas: 6889

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Place Beyond the Pines, No Country for Old Men & Trust_

  • Crime Thrillers: 10499

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Kind of Murder, The Intent & Small Crimes

  • Crime TV Shows: 26146

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: 13 Reasons Why, Prison Break & Breaking Bad

Netflix Codes For Cult Movies & TV Shows

'Twin Peaks' [Credit: CBS]
'Twin Peaks' [Credit: CBS]
  • Cult Comedies: 9434

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Superbad, Gremlins & Heathers

  • Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Human Centipede, Children of the Corn & Wes Craven's New Nightmare

  • Cult Movies: 7627

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Iron Giant, The Crow & Escape from New York

  • Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Night Watch, the Host & The Fly

  • Cult TV Shows: 74652

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Futurama, Family Guy & Twin Peaks

Netflix Codes For Disney, Documentary & Dutch Movies & More

'The Jungle Book' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]
'The Jungle Book' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]
  • Dark Comedies: 869

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Louis C.K. 2017, Meet the Blacks & Sausage Party

  • Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Shark Lake, 3 Headed Shark Attack & Harbinger Down

  • Disney: 67673

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The BFG, The Jungle Book & Pete's Dragon

  • Disney Musicals: 59433

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Fantasia & High School Musical

  • Documentaries: 6839

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Brain Games, Natascha Kampusch & Life Below Zero

  • Dramas: 5763

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Twilight, Homeward Bound - The Incredible Journey & Queen of Katwe

  • Dramas based on Books: 4961

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Forrest Gump, The Great Gilly Hopkins & The Big Short

  • Dramas based on real life: 3653

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sand Castle, Southside With You & The Impossible

  • Dutch Movies: 10606

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Windmill, Winter in Wartime & Admiral

Netflix Codes For Family, Faith & Spirituality Movies & More

'Kubo and the Two Strings' [Credit: LAIKA / Focus Features]
'Kubo and the Two Strings' [Credit: LAIKA / Focus Features]
  • Eastern European Movies: 5254

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hero Quest, The Devil's Mistress & White God

  • Education for Kids: 10659

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Magic School Bus, Pocoyo & The Very Hungry Caterpillar

  • Epics: 52858

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Last Kingdom, Marco Polo & The Last Samurai

  • Experimental Movies: 11079

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Waking Life, Cheatin' & Horse Money

  • Faith & Spirituality: 26835

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Christian Mingle, Son of God & The Bible

  • Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hoovey, Little Boy & A Matter of Faith

  • Family Features: 51056

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Minions, The Secret Life of Pets & Kubo and the Two Strings

  • Fantasy Movies: 9744

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mortal Kombat, Dino King & Beauty and the Beast

  • Film Noir: 7687

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nightcrawler, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For & Mulholland Drive

  • Food & Travel TV: 72436

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Chef's Table, The Great British Baking Show & An Idiot Abroad

  • Football Movies: 12803

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Waterboy, Carter High & The Last Fall

Netflix Codes For Foreign Movies & TV Shows

'Amelie' [Credit: UGC-Fox Distribution]
'Amelie' [Credit: UGC-Fox Distribution]
  • Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wave, Cold War 2 & Dino King

  • Foreign Comedies: 4426

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Don't Blame the Kid, Dear Zindagi & Amelie

  • Foreign Documentaries: 5161

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Cuba Libre Story, Africa's Deadliest & Laerte-se

  • Foreign Dramas: 2150

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nymphomaniac, Fragments of Love & Colonia

  • Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blue is the Warmest Color, Room in Rome & The Way He Looks

  • Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Train to Busan, Apartment 143 & The Innocents

  • Foreign Movies: 7462

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Wedding Party, The Salvation & Tag

  • Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mr. Nobody, The Last Days & Iceman

  • Foreign Thrillers: 10306

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: In the Shadow of Iris, Train to Busan & Amores Perros

Netflix Codes For Gay & Lesbian, Horror Movies & More

'Queen of the Damned' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]
'Queen of the Damned' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]
  • French Movies: 58807

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Immoral Tales, Young & Beautiful & Things to Come

  • Gangster Movies: 31851

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Rage, The Intent & A Good Man

  • Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Milk, A Perfect Ending & Kiss Me

  • German Movies: 58886

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Animals United, Run Boy Run & Downfall

  • Greek Movies: 61115

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Xenia, Chevalier & Little England

  • Historical Documentaries: 5349

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Conspiracies, Titanic's Final Mystery & The Seven Five

  • Horror Comedy: 89585

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Odd Thomas, Housebound & Tales of Halloween

  • Horror Movies: 8711

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Queen of the Damned, Hush & Clown

Netflix Codes For Independent Movies & TV Shows

'The Babadook' [Credit: Entertainment One & IFC Films & Icon Productions]
'The Babadook' [Credit: Entertainment One & IFC Films & Icon Productions]
  • Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: A Lonely Place to Die, Valhalla Rising & Awaken

  • Independent Comedies: 4195

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dope, Everything Must Go & The Cobbler

  • Independent Dramas: 384

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Burning Sands, White Girl & Fruitvale Station

  • Independent Movies: 7077

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Jailbait, 13 Cameras & Before We Go

  • Independent Thrillers: 3269

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blood in the Water, Contracted & The Blair Witch Project

Netflix Codes For Irish, Japanese, Kids Music Movies & More

'The Assassins' [Credit: Toho & Magnet Releasing]
'The Assassins' [Credit: Toho & Magnet Releasing]
  • Indian Movies: 10463

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kama Sutra, Delhi Safari & Dilwale

  • Irish Movies: 58750

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stitches, Sacrifice & The Young Offenders

  • Italian Movies: 8221

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Suburra Gomorrah & I Am Love

  • Japanese Movies: 10398

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Arise - Ghost in the Shell, 13 Assassins & Expelled From Paradise

  • Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Sinatra - To Be Frank, Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas & What Happened Miss Simone?

  • Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Prince of Egypt, Veggietales In The House & Joseph King of Dreams

  • Kids Music: 52843

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Happy Feet, Teen Beach 2 & Hannah Montana The Movie

  • Kids’ TV: 27346

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Jessie, Super Why & Live and Maddie

Netflix Codes For Korean, Latin, Martial Arts Movies & More

'Skiptrace' [Credit: Beijing Talen International Film & Saban Films & DirecTV]
'Skiptrace' [Credit: Beijing Talen International Film & Saban Films & DirecTV]
  • Korean Movies: 5685

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: No Tears for the Dead, The Silenced & The Housemaid

  • Korean TV Shows: 67879

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tayo the Little Bus, 12 Years Promise & Robocar Poli

  • Late Night Comedies: 1402

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: White Chicks, Friday After Next and The Heartbreak Kid

  • Latin American Movies: 1613

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Underdogs, Fragments of Love & Leap Year

  • Latin Music: 10741

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tini, This is Bossa Nova & Flamenco Flamenco

  • Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kung Fu Panda, Skiptrace & Mortal Kombat

  • Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Glow, Champs & Team Foxcatcher

  • Middle Eastern Movies: 5875

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Man in the Wall, A Tale of Love and Darkness & Sing Street

Netflix Codes For Military, Mockumentary & Monster Movies & More

'This Is Spinal Tap' [Credit: Embassy Pictures]
'This Is Spinal Tap' [Credit: Embassy Pictures]
  • Military Action & Adventure: 2125

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tropic Thunder, USS Indianapolis & The Siege of Jadotville

  • Military Documentaries: 4006

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hitler - A Career, Frntline Fighting Battling Isis & The Civil War

  • Military Dramas: 11

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Tears of the Sun, Love and Honor & Hyena Road

  • Military TV Shows: 25804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Spartacus, Army Wives & The Tudors

  • Miniseries: 4814

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Same Sky, Madagascar & The Sixties

  • Mockumentaries: 26

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Trailer Park Boys, The Office & This is Spinal Tap

  • Monster Movies: 947

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Indigenous, Monsters & Ragnarok

Netflix Codes For Movies For Children Aged 0 - 12

'Alice Through the Looking Glass' [Credit: Walt Disney Pictures]
'Alice Through the Looking Glass' [Credit: Walt Disney Pictures]
  • Movies based on children’s books: 10056

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Goosebumps, Coraline & The Little Prince

  • Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mickey and the Beanstalk, Curious George - A Very Monkey Christmas & Barney - Let's go to the Farm

  • Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Home, The Emperor's New Groove & Lilo & Stitch

  • Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hotel Transylvania 2, Good Burger & Sahara

  • Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Little Rascals, Chicken Little & Bee Movie

  • Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Nacho Libre, Alice Through the Looking Glass & Daddy Day Care

Netflix Codes For Music, Mystery, Period Movies & More

'The Crown' [Credit: Netflix]
'The Crown' [Credit: Netflix]
  • Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hip-Hop Evolution, Bowie - the Man Who Changed the World & Marley

  • Music: 1701

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Biggie & Tupac, Metallica - Some Kind of Monster & Justin Bieber - Never Say Never

  • Musicals: 13335

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Anastasia, Lemonade Mouth & High School Musical 2

  • Mysteries: 9994

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Knowing, The Man in 3B & Come and Find Me

  • New Zealand Movies: 63782

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Dead Lands, Abandoned & The Dead Room

  • Period Pieces: 12123

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Crown, Reign & Frontier

Netflix Codes For Political Movies & TV Shows

'Food, Inc.' [Credit: Magnolia Pictures]
'Food, Inc.' [Credit: Magnolia Pictures]
  • Political Comedies: 2700

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lucas Bros: On Drugs, Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark & Patton Oswalt - Talking for Clapping

  • Political Documentaries: 7018

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Food, Inc., Inside Job & Hunt for Bin Laden

  • Political Dramas: 6616

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lee Daniels - The Butler, Palm Trees in the Snow & Che

  • Political Thrillers: 10504

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Manchurian Candidate, Who is Undercover & Shadow Dancer

Netflix Codes For Psychological Thriller, Quirky Romantic Movies & More

'Moonrise Kingdom' [Credit: Focus Features]
'Moonrise Kingdom' [Credit: Focus Features]
  • Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Disappointments Room, The Prestige & Would You Rather

  • Quirky Romance: 36103

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Blind Date, Holiday Breakup & Moonrise Kingdom

  • Reality TV: 9833

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheer Squad, Occult Crimes & Skin Wars

  • Religious Documentaries: 10005

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Secret, Zeitgeist the Movie & 100 Questions for the Dalai Lama

  • Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Lost & Found Music Studios, History of the Eagles & Sing it On

Netflix Codes For Romantic Movies & TV Shows

'Twilight' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]
'Twilight' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]
  • Romantic Comedies: 5475

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Switch, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days & 10 Things I Hate About You

  • Romantic Dramas: 1255

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Host, Will 2 Love & Safe Haven

  • Romantic Favorites: 502675

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: How I Met Your Mother, Twilight & Chocolat

  • Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Hard to Get, Tuscan Wedding & Pulling Strings

  • Romantic Independent Movies: 9916

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Matchbreaker, The Discovery & Sex Ed

  • Romantic Movies: 8883

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Weeks Notice, Can't Buy Me Love & Remember Me

Netflix Codes For Russian, Satire, Scandinavian Movies & More

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution]
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution]
  • Russian: 11567

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Day Watch, Pussy Riot - A Punk Prayer & Under the Sun

  • Satanic Stories: 6998

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Omen, Hellraiser & Satanic

  • Satires: 4922

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Johnny English & Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

  • Scandinavian Movies: 9292

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Antboy, Valhalla Rising & The Last King

Netflix Codes For Sci-FI Movies & TV Shows

'V for Vendetta' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]
'V for Vendetta' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Atlantis - The Lost Empire, Blame! & V For Vendetta

  • Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Big Trouble in Little China, Star Wars - The Clone Wars & Sky High

  • Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Goodbye World, Synchronicity & Fire in the Sky

  • Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Contracted, Viral & Dreamcatcher

  • Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Next, The Road & The Giver

Netflix Codes For Science, Showbiz, Silent Movies & More

'Magic Mike' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]
'Magic Mike' [Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]
  • Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: South Pacific, The Pyramid Code & Weird Wonders of The World

  • Science & Nature TV: 52780

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Braingames, Cosmos & Wild Alaska

  • Screwball Comedies: 9702

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Weeks Notice & We Need To Talk

  • Showbiz Dramas: 5012

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Magic Mike, Grace of Monaco & Nightcrawler

  • Showbiz Musicals: 13573

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Five Heartbeats, CBGB & Chicago

  • Silent Movies: 53310

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Daughter of Dawn, Destiny & The Tribe

Netflix Codes For Slapstick, Soccer, Spanish Movies & More

'Dear White People' [Credit: Lionsgate & Roadside Attractions]
'Dear White People' [Credit: Lionsgate & Roadside Attractions]
  • Slapstick Comedies: 10256

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Little Rascals, Scooby-Doo & Heavyweights

  • Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Clown, Hush & House of Wax

  • Soccer Movies: 12549

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Underdogs, Air Bud & Shaolin Soccer

  • Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Drugs Inc., Untold History of the United States & Anthony Bourdain - Parts Unknown

  • Social Issue Dramas: 3947

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dear White People, Cable Girls & Mississippi Damned

  • Southeast Asian Movies: 9196

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Ong Bak 2 - The Beginning, The Protector 2 & The Golden Cane Warrior

  • Spanish Movies: 58741

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Para Elisa, Tad The Lost Explorer & Off Course

  • Spiritual Documentaries: 2760

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Four Blood Moons, Patters of Evidence - Exodus & The Truth Behind: Dead Sea Scrolls

Netflix Codes For Sport Movies & TV Shows

'The Benchwarmers' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]
'The Benchwarmers' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]
  • Sports & Fitness: 9327

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Cheer Squad, Dirt Every Day & Friday Night Tykes

  • Sports Comedies: 5286

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Chalk It Up, Jackass The Explicit Movie & The Benchwarmers

  • Sports Documentaries: 180

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Dawg Fight, The Boys Of '36 & Generation Iron

  • Sports Dramas: 7243

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Trouble with the Curve, Kiss & Cry & A Mile in His Shoes

  • Sports Movies: 4370

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: XXX, The Bronx Bull & Dawg Fight

Netflix Codes For Spy, Steamy, Supernatural Movies & More

'Two Lovers and a Bear' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]
'Two Lovers and a Bear' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]
  • Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Survivor, The Num8ers Station & Inglorious Basterds

  • Spy Thrillers: 9147

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Unthinkable, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy & The Third Man

  • Stage Musicals: 55774

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Piya behrupiya, Shrek the Musical & Radio City Christmas Spectacular - The Rockettes

  • Stand-up Comedy: 11559

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Kevin Hart - What Now?, Jo Koy Live From Seattle & Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

  • Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Two Lovers and a Bear, La Mujer de mi Hermano & Strictly Sexual

  • Steamy Thrillers: 972

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Basic Instinct, The Housemaid & The Canyons

  • Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Craft, Dead Silence & The Unborn

  • Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Rite, It Follows & Abattoir

  • Tearjerkers: 6384

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Remember Me, Fruitvale Station & Hope Floats

Netflix Codes For Teen, Thriller Movies & More

'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]
'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]
  • Teen Comedies: 3519

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mean Girls 2, Expelled & Can't Buy Me Love

  • Teen Dramas: 9299

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Giver, Cyberbu//y & A Girl Like Her

  • Teen Screams: 52147

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Satanic, The Windmill & Contracted

  • Teen TV Shows: 60951

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Switched at Birth, Pretty Little Liars & Stranger Things

  • Thrillers: 8933

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Only 4 One Night, Backcountry & The Intent

  • Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Wild China, Street Food Around the World & Tales by Light

Netflix Codes For All TV Show Genres

'Sense8' [Credit: Netflix]
'Sense8' [Credit: Netflix]
  • TV Action & Adventure: 10673

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Walking Dead, The Flash & Narcos

  • TV Cartoons: 11177

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Spirit - Riding Free, Sofia the First & Ninjago - Masters of Spinjitzu

  • TV Comedies: 10375

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Friends, Shameless & Orange is the New Black

  • TV Documentaries: 10105

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Keepers, Untold Stories of the ER & Killer Kids

  • TV Dramas: 11714

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Breaking Bad, Grey's Anatomy & Anne with an 'E'

  • TV Horror: 83059

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Supernatural, American Horror Story & Santa Clarita Diet

  • TV Mysteries: 4366

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Law & Order Special Victims Unit, Criminal Minds & Bloodline

  • TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time & Sense8

  • TV Shows: 83

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt & Fuller House

Netflix Codes For Vampire, Western, Zombie Movies & More

'Jane Got a Gun' [Credit: The Weinstein Company]
'Jane Got a Gun' [Credit: The Weinstein Company]
  • Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: The Get Down, Reincarnated & I'll Sleep When I'm Dead

  • Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stake Land II, The ABCs of Death & He Never Died

  • Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Little Dead Rotting Hood, An American Werewolf in London & Uncaged

  • Westerns: 7700

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Stagecoach, Jane Got a Gun & Dead in Tombstone

  • World Music Concerts: 2856

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Mandela My Dad and Me, Shukranallah & What About Me?

  • Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

Movies & TV shows that have featured in this category: Zombeavers, The Rezort & Zoombies

Which Secret Movie / TV Show Did You Unlock?

