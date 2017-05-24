Warning: this article is spoilerific! Read only if you've seen Split and want to get the lowdown on Kevin's personalities.

The tagline of M. Night Shyamalan's 2017 hit movie #Split is "Kevin has 23 distinct personalities. The 24th is about to be unleashed." That's a whole bunch of personalities — no wonder they're referred to collectively as "The Horde"! — but we only really get to meet a fraction of them.

Fortunately, a scene in which Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) accesses a computer at Kevin's hideaway shows us the names of all 23 pre-existent personalities.

Kevin's personalities record video diaries in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

As the film follows Kevin Wendell Crumb and his conflicting personalities, we learn a lot about some of his identities, but little to nothing about others. Here is the full list of Kevin's personalities, and details and images where given.

1. Barry

Personality 1, Barry, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: scarves, mostly dark tones, well-dressed

Barry, a flamboyant fashion expert, is Kevin's dominant personality, working tirelessly with therapist Dr. Fletcher to keep Kevin's more dangerous identities "in the light." When Barry's control on the group starts to wane, Kevin's dark side mutinies and he becomes lethal.

2. Jade

Personality 2, Jade, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: pink hoodie

Jade must take insulin shots for her diabetes, further emphasizing the differences in both physical and mental attributes between the personalities. We aren't given much info, but she's titled her video entry "<3 JADE DIARY :)" suggesting that she may be young or frivolous in manner.

3. Orwell

Personality 3, Orwell, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: collared shirt, green woolen pullover

Orwell appears to be some kind of scholar of Central Asian history, citing facts about Ghurid Empire ruler Muhammad of Ghor in a video on Kevin's computer.

4. Kevin

5. Heinrich

6. Norma

7. Goddard

8. Dennis

Personality 8, Dennis, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: practical, neat, office-style wear

Dennis has obsessive-compulsive disorder, partly a nervous attempt to control his deviant sexual impulses, which include a desire to watch young girls dance naked. He is instrumental in the kidnap of three teenagers, although he is a follower, not a leader. He is mostly subservient to the more dominant Patricia.

9. Hedwig

Personality 9, Hedwig, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: a yellow and blue tracksuit

Hedwig is an eager, emotional 9-year-old boy who loves drawing and dancing to Kanye West. He is both scared and excited by the idea of The Beast, and alternates between helping and hindering Casey's efforts to escape.

10. Bernice

11. Patricia

Personality 11, Patricia, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: rollnecks, necklaces, short heels, capes, long skirts

Patricia seems to be a middle-to-upper-class older woman, smartly dressed and softly spoken though clearly mentally unstable. She is instrumental in welcoming The Beast, convincing more malleable personalities like Dennis and Hedwig to do her bidding.

12. Polly

13. Luke

14. Rakel

15. Felicia

16. Ansel

17. Jalin

18. Kat

19. B.T

20. Samuel

21. Mary Reynolds

22. Ian

23. Mr Pritchard

24.The Beast

Personality 24, The Beast, in 'Split' [Credit: Universal / Blumhouse]

Clothing: just pants, no shoes or top

The Beast, the fabled 24th personality, arrives near the end of the movie. He is either not quite or just beyond human, and possesses extraordinary abilities. He is densely muscled, agile, fast and able to withstand gunfire, but he uses his powers for evil. A creature of rage, he kills, maims and cannibalizes any of those who have not experienced what he calls "true suffering."

Given the enormous box office success of Split (over $240 million profit!) it seems likely we'll be getting a Split 2 before long. Hopefully this'll develop Kevin's mythology and tell us more about his multiple personalities.