What makes Rick and Morty one of the greatest shows on TV? Blending dick jokes with complex sci-fi concepts? Sex robots? A multitude of dimensions, including Buttworld and the Pizza universe? Hit songs including Get Schwifty and Head Bent Over? Squanch?

In (Earth C-137) reality, there's one aspect to the show that makes it rise above the rest like Phoenix Person on steroids — references. As well as nods to pop culture, there are tonnes of subtle pointers that could help our understanding of the show. As a special treat, below are the best Rick and Morty Season 3 Easter Eggs and references.

Note: This article will be updated, episode by episode, once Rick and Morty Season 3 is in full flow in the summer.

S03E01: 'The Rickshank Redemption'

'The Rickshank Redemption' [Credit: Adult Swim]

Pop culture references

As usual, the opening episode, released on April Fools' Day, contained a number of nods toward popular culture. The structure of the episode itself, set within a simulation made by the Galactic Federation, had hints of The Matrix, Inception and Total Recall. Furthermore, the state of Earth C-137 was reminiscent of the Upside Down world in Stranger Things, including a reference to Hunger Games Summer.

Easter Eggs

Mr. Poopybutthole Was Right: After all the months of hysteria surrounding the #RickandMorty Season 3 release date, the episode was eventually aired on April 1, almost exactly 18 months after Mr. Poopybutthole told us the wait would be a year and a half.

Jerry has a photo of Doofus Rick [Credit: Adult Swim]

Jerry's Special Photograph: Jerry bonded with poo-eating Doofus Rick in Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind, and clearly, the relationship left a lasting impression — he has a photograph of the kindest Rick in his garage.

Is that the 'Breaking Bad' house? [Credit: Adult Swim]

Breaking Bad Easter Egg: The house where the fake-origin-story of Rick takes place looks to be based on Water White's home. What does it mean? If anything, the binge-worthy show exists in the Rick and Morty universe, and Rick based his false memory on the layout.

The Rick And Morty Hybrid: At the Citadel of Ricks, there's a bizarre character sharing the characteristics (and wardrobe) of both Rick and Morty. This has added fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding the theory that Rick is a grown up Morty.

Can you spot the Dipper and Mable Mortys? [Credit: Adult Swim]

Gravity Falls References: In previous episodes, this has been one of the best Rick and Morty Easter Eggs, and Season 3 got off with not just one, but two references. Firstly, a Morty at the Citadel is seen carrying a journal from the show, and later, there are two versions of Morty who resemble Dipper and Mable Pines.

The Planet Express Ship [Credit: Adult Swim]

Futurama Easter Egg : This also isn't the first of its kind, but in the opening Season 3 episode, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where a spaceship resembling the Planet Express Ship from Futurama can be seen in the sky behind Jerry.

: This also isn't the first of its kind, but in the opening Season 3 episode, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where a spaceship resembling the Planet Express Ship from can be seen in the sky behind Jerry. Ice Cream And More Ice Cream: Ice cream is mentioned in the show. A lot. However, did we see the possibility that there's more to the reference than expected? Although a fake memory, Rick's flashback to the death of his wife, Diane, occurs just before the pair (along with Beth) are due to go and get ice cream. Remember, Season 2 ended with Rick saying he was going off to get some ice cream, which was shorthand for him not returning home.

Mirroring The Pilot: Finally, Rick's monologue, expressing his crazed desire for szechuan sauce, mirrored the ending of the pilot. Is there more significance here? Possibly. In the pilot, Rick tells Morty the pair will go on adventurers as a two-man team. In the Season 3 opening, though, he tells Morty things will get darker, which could foreshadow the eventual split between the pair.

