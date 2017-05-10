It's that time of year again, when the network execs sharpen their scythes and deliver a deadly blow to some of our favorite #TV shows — so, who is for the chop and won't be back in 2018? CBS and The CW had already given us most of the juicy gossip, while other networks like ABC have kept their cards close to their chest.

What you need to bear in mind is that this isn't necessarily the end. We all remember that Nashville found a new lease of life when it hopped from ABC to CMT, and it has been renewed for another season — however, it is a relatively rare case. Of course, there will be those hoping for a Netflix or Amazon pickup to give a new lease of life, but if Hannibal can't make it, are any of these cancelled shows worth another shot?

So, if you're ready, get out the TV guide and prepare your big red pen.

Bye Bye For Now

Superhero staples like The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow all sail through for another run, however The CW has just cancelled No Tomorrow and Frequency. Elsewhere, heads will roll as Fox's Sleepy Hollow gets the chop. Being the network's lowest-rated show of 2016–2017, the news means that the current fourth season had better wrap up its storylines pretty quick as this looks like this is one case that Ichabod Crane can't solve.

Fox is also showing no mercy, having cancelled crime-drama Rosewood just hours before Sleepy Hollow. Rosewood had enjoyed a ratings boost as a lead-in to network stalwart Empire, but a move to a Thursday night slot and then the Friday graveyard spelled disaster for the Morris Chestnut-fronted show.

Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones rip-off Emerald City also failed to win over viewers or critics with yet another rehash of The Wizard of Oz. Disney's Boy Meets World sequel, Girl Meets World, also failed to secure another season, despite the showrunner's ambitious plans for Season 4.

It's Not All Doom And Gloom

With every cancellation comes a renewal and NBC's Taken also finds a second season, which is no surprise given that it is based of the popular film series starring Liam Neeson. It also seems there is no stopping our appetite for the future and sci-fi with shows like Westworld, Humans, and The X-Files, which will all return next year.

If a dystopian future isn't up your street and you want a good chuckle, the Zach Galifianakis clown-comedy Baskets will be back for more baggy-trousered fun, as will groovy granny show Grace and Frankie. Also, we already know that The Simpsons will continue as the longest-running animated show on TV with its already confirmed Seasons 29 and 30.

Over on ABC, we already knew that Time After Time was meeting its maker, however, there is good news for Kiefer Sutherland's #DesignatedSurvivor, which lives to "survive" another day. The channel is obviously held up by its Shondaland shows and Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder will all continue to hold a solid lineup. With Rhimes herself teasing that Grey's Anatomy could go on forever, don't expect us to have to perform CPR on the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital anytime soon.

Although there was a slew of cancellations, a few shows have preempted their demise and are shutting up shop early. Syfy's popular 12 Monkeys will air a fourth and final season next year, while The Americans will also have its sixth and final run in 2018.

While the news is trickling in, there are still huge question marks over the likes of Elementary, the Celebrity Apprentice, and the newly-revived Prison Break. Also with the departure of Jennifer Morrison from Once Upon a Time, the fairytale could be coming to an end. Losing your lead character is a surefire way to be touting a cancellation contract. The writing's on the wall, but the future is looking pretty bleak for the above.

If you want to see the current full list of show's that are renewed/cancelled, check out the list below

Renewed

Cancelled

