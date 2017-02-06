As always, the Super Bowl gifts us an array of commercial ads, TV spots and movie trailers and 2017's offerings were certainly no exception when it came to impressing millions nationwide.

Alongside Lady Gaga's dazzling performance and the Patriots' historic comeback win, America was blessed with a slew of explosive trailers from leading studios and networks. Here's your round-up of the best trailers that dropped at the biggest game of the year, from John Wick Chapter 2 and Logan, to Ghost in the Shell and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2:

'John Wick Chapter 2'

Release: February 10

'A Cure For Wellness'

Release: February 17

'Logan'

Release: March 3

'Life'

Release: March 24

'Ghost In The Shell'

Release: March 31

'The Fate Of The Furious'

Release: April 14

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

Release: May 5

'Baywatch'

Release: May 26

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

Release: May 26

'Transformers: The Last Knight'

Release: June 23

'Stranger Things' Season 2

Release: October 31