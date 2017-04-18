#PoisonIvy is one of the most fascinating ladies in comics, but she hasn't been able to shine on screen. That's an open opportunity, so several A-list actresses have expressed interest in bringing her to life for the #DCEU's Gotham City Sirens. The movie, currently on a fast-track to production, will center the female-led team comprised of Ivy, #HarleyQuinn, and #Catwoman.

We already know that Margot Robbie will return as Harley, but rumors surrounding the other two Sirens continue to blossom. While we impatiently wait for casting to be revealed, let's take a look at the speculation and who might actually have a chance at playing the Green Goddess.

Megan Fox

'Jennifer's Body' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Megan Fox entered the rumor mill almost immediately after the movie's announcement. A report courtesy of Bleeding Cool revealed she had ordered specific Harley Quinn comics that focus on her adventures with Ivy. And not to mention, the issues were delivered to her Warner Studios address — coincidence? Fox expressed interest in playing the character back in 2014, so it's not unexpected for her to eye the opportunity.

Nothing has been confirmed or denied since the aforementioned report. But whether you think she's the right fit for Ivy or not, there's no doubt she could channel her distinctive, sultry nature.

Stephanie Corneliussen

'Mr. Robot' [Credit: USA Network]

Not long ago, the Mr. Robot regular took to her Twitter, letting us know that she's definitely open to the Gotham City Sirens role:

Yes. Also why I haven't approached the role. But as for Ivy, I think it would be very appropriate for an actual bi to portray bi. https://t.co/CapAQanbUW — Steph Corneliussen (@stephcorneliuss) December 20, 2016

Not that a straight actress couldn't portray bi - not trying to rip open that whole can of worms.. just stating: I'm very keen on #PoisonIvy — Steph Corneliussen (@stephcorneliuss) December 20, 2016

Personally, Stephanie Corneliussen is my top choice for Ivy. Based on her tweets above, it's clear that she already has a great deal of knowledge on the character. Her recognition of Ivy's bisexuality is important; it shows that she cares about #LGBT representation as well as staying true to character.

As displayed in Mr. Robot and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Corneliussen is no stranger to depicting women of power, which is exactly what Ivy embodies. If you combine that with her intelligence and gorgeous looks, it's almost as if she was destined for this role.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain has become a notable actress over the years, but has not yet dived into the world of comic book adaptations. Her scarlet hair has automatically made her a dream cast among many fans, though it obviously takes a lot more than that to be the right fit for Ivy.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, it looks like Chastain would be down to take on the role as long as it meets her requirements:

I'm interested in all things where the characters are strong and dynamic, and not stereotypes or objects. I like female characters that are subjects, not objects. And so, if Poison Ivy happens to be that, sure. Throw my hat in the ring.

Due to the fact that Ivy is a fearless and empowering female character with vast complexities, it's tough to imagine that Chastain would refuse, if offered.

Bryce Dallas Howard

'Jurassic World' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Bryce Dallas Howard has given us the impression that she wouldn't mind giving Ivy her second live-action appearance. When a fan inquired her about the role on Twitter, this is what she had to say:

With an acknowledgement of the Screen Rant article, Howard's playful response rapidly turned into a cryptic one. Superhero films certainly aren't foreign to her, as she brought Gwen Stacy to life in Spider-Man 3. It's tough to decide if we should take more meaning out of her tweets. Probably not, and only time will tell if she gets to star as the plant-loving femme fatale.