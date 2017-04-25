It's not often that we get to peek at a recent picture of Amanda Bynes; over the last few years, sighting the infamous actress-cum-fashion student in the wild has been a rare (but always wonderful) treat. And that's what makes the below post such a joyous happening.

Yesterday the Easy A star posted a snap of herself and an unknown pal posing by several huge bouquets on Twitter and, we're happy to observe, she's looking slammin'. Check it out:

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

Aside from a handful of tweets sent out in February that claimed a certain social media user had hacked her Instagram account, #AmandaBynes has been noticeably absent from our Twitter feeds. The last personal pic she posted dates back to early 2016, showing off her then new 'do — a snappy blonde bob, which, if you peer closely at the shot above, she's grown out and added some sassy butt-length extensions too. Love it!

Hi everyone! I got a haircut! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/037letcutR — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 24, 2016

Keep your fingers crossed that Bynes is back for good this time, plz!