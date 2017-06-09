Amanda Bynes has been through a lot in the last few years. She was arrested twice, charged for two hit-and-run accidents, and also had to deal with mental health struggles, having received psychiatric treatment several times. Thankfully as time has passed, things have been getting better for the #celebrity.

Long-time fans of the actress will be happy to know she's ready to start over and make a comeback in her career. Bynes gave her first interview in four years to Diana Madison from Hollyscoop, where she opened up about the way she lives now and her future plans:

Getting Her Life Back On Track

First of all, #AmandaBynes announced she's completely drug-free, and has been for the past three years. She revealed the activities that help her lead a much healthier and active lifestyle:

“I hike, I go spinning — take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless, and that's been really interesting and fun."

In 2013, Bynes's All That co-star Nick Cannon penned an open letter to her, where he offered her support and called the actress his "sister." During the interview, Madison brought up Cannon's comments, and Bynes had nothing but great things to say about him:

"I really appreciate that [...] I know that he called me family, and I love that. He is definitely a family member to me too."

What's Next For Amanda Bynes?

Last year, Bynes revealed that she was focusing on her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. In the interview, she revealed she's still in school, and intends to start her own clothing line:

"I've been going to school lately, fashion school [...] And I love it! I've learned how to sew, I make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future."

She also dropped a bit of news that will surely be a nice surprise to her fans: She's returning to acting. She's eager to start doing guest show appearances, and maybe even headline her own series once again:

“I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again [...] I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it in the future.”

It takes a lot of courage to overcome drug addiction and deal with mental health struggles, especially after those struggles having been so public, and Bynes did it. It's incredible to see her doing so well, and hopefully she finds nothing but success in her future endeavors.

What do you think about Amanda Bynes' comeback? Where would you like to see her appear? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: ABC News)