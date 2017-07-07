Amanda Seyfried, who most of us remember for her start in 2004's Mean Girls, recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world this past May with husband, Thomas Sadoski. The 31-year-old proud mama recently took to Twitter with something to say to all the mean girls (and boys) about one of the hotly debated aspects of motherhood: breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement. — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

She later clarified with a quote from journalist/author Maureen Shaw about the dual role of breasts in today's society.

"Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative..." — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"...remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake." — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"How would you rather your body be portrayed?" -Maureen Shaw — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

Fan reaction ranged from praise...

Breastfeeding is awesome as I make my daughter's milk in my sleep — Dawn (@_gryffindawn) July 6, 2017

...to personal stories...

My younger son had to be fed through a tube directly into his stomach when he was born. The NICU nurses would say "Fed is best." — Susan Davis (@SusanDavis81) July 7, 2017

...to downright missing the point.

Thats weird, didnt you do an erotic thriller some years back, and weren't you topless for scenes in that role? — Collin Lorraine (@Collinthegrey) July 7, 2017

Good for you, Amanda. Keep trying to make breast destigmatization a thing — it will happen eventually. Amanda Seyfried currently stars in the Twin Peaks reboot and will reprise her role of Sophie in the recently announced sequel to Mamma Mia.

What do you think of Amanda Seyfried's tweets? Sound off in the comments below!

(Source: Buzzfeed)