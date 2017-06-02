It's been almost a decade since Meryl Streep proved to be the dancing queen we never knew we needed, Christine Baranski and Julie Walters were the ultimate super troopers, and we realized that Pierce Brosnan should probably never sing. And now, new details regarding Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! are emerging and we couldn't be more excited to dive headfirst into the musical extravaganza once again.

Ahead of filming this summer, news on the block is that Amanda Seyfried has been offered enough money, money, money to be taking a chance on the second installment alongside cast originals Streep, Brosnan, Colin Firth and Dominic Cooper. But first, relive where it all began by tapping your feet to the trailer of the sun-kissed blockbuster:

What Do We Know About Mamma Mia 2?

While the 2008 smash hit musical focused on bride-to-be Sophie's quest to find her real dad to the soundtrack of Swedish pop gods ABBA's greatest classics, there's still no official word on where exactly Mamma Mia 2 will be heading quite yet. According to some sources, it could feature a potential prequel concept with the storyline following young rock-queen Donna during her hot and heavy summer with her lost lovers.

However, while that's still all up in the air, we do know that the sequel will be featuring disco jams and ballads not on the original West End musical. Fans have also been reassured that perhaps a few "reprised favorites" might make a re-appearance. As before, executive producers Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will be providing the music and lyrics and the stunning setting will be the Greek island of Kalokairi.

So, there you go folks — with Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! expected to whirl into view on July 20, 2018, it's only a matter of months before we'll be seeing Meryl jiving and having the best time of her life while doing mid-air splits in overalls again.

(Source: Deadline)