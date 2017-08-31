Destiny 2 is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited for what's to come. Our next adventure in the expansive fictional universe is full of new goodies. Powerful subclasses for our Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters will be introduced, we'll be able to discover uncharted worlds, and the dreaded Cabal are finally getting out of Mars to take a central spot as the game's new baddies.

With all of that excitement, you'd think there isn't much more that could possibly raise our expectations higher than they already are. Turns out that's not true. Bungie has released an awesome live-action trailer for the game, and it's a treat. Check it out:

I'm speechless. The trailer perfectly translates how diehard Destiny followers feel when playing the game, including the adrenaline of taking on a large enemy squadron and the rush of using your super when things get too overwhelming.

The teaser was helmed by #KongSkullIsland director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and if you felt like the footage was shot by someone who is really interested in the Destiny mythology, you're right. The director sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss his progress for bringing the intricate game world to life in his hometown of Detroit:

"For me, this particular world is fun. Being able to play in the world of video games, to take these beautiful suits made by Legacy and then put them in my hometown, in dilapidated churches and buildings, shoot it and then augment that with CG.”

Still, despite his excitement, crafting the teaser had its faire share of challenges, mainly because the director had the challenge of making the game appealing to longtime fans of the game, newcomers and casual audiences:

"As a gamer, I'm so sensitive to having this thing we love and then someone trying to market it to everyone. It's a tricky task."

Well, thankfully he nailed that balance.

And this type of trailer isn't new for Bungie; it's actually the continuation of a tradition.

'Destiny' Has Been Adapted For Live-Action A Few Times Already

Back in 2014, fans weren't quite sure of what to expect from the first Destiny. So to get audiences hyped, #Bungie released a live-action trailer featuring a Hunter, Titan and a Warlock coming together to fight minions of the darkness to the tune of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song":

One year later, Bungie then released another live-action trailer to promote the release of The Taken King expansion pack. This time, one brave titan went solo against not only Oryx's taken servants, but Oryx himself:

That's an impressive amount of live-action trailers, so you may be wondering whether they're some sort of lead-in for a film adaptation of the game. Rolling Stone asked Vogt-Roberts if discussions about a motion picture ever came up while making the trailer. The director responded they didn't, but he's certainly the possibility, especially seeing how Bungie is willing to make one:

"No. I know that they have toyed around with a 'Destiny' movie at some point. But I was so focused on the – making it as great as it can be and telling this two minute story; bringing in the color palette and aesthetic and the action Bungie created – to think about the larger world of the movie. But I've thought about it."

That's a movie I'd watch in a heartbeat. Seeing this quality, I can't wait to see whether the imminent upcoming expansions get similar live-action trailers. We'll be able to recreate this awesome trailer when Destiny 2 comes out on September 6, 2017.

What did you think about the Destiny 2 spot? How does it compare to the first game's live-action trailers? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Rolling Stone]