It’s been a while since we’ve seen the live-action Queen of Atlantis in all her glory.

Aquaman director #JamesWan took to Twitter to share a stunning new look at the character on set, brought to life by #AmberHeard:

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

The actress' rendition of Mera looks exactly like her comic book counterpart — The heroine's fiery red hair comes alive in this photo, and her trademark scaled suit is captured flawlessly. Wan’s #DCEU installment recently began production earlier this month. It will focus on #JasonMomoa as the undersea King himself with Mera taking center stage, as well. It will be their second appearance in DC’s cinematic world after the highly-anticipated #JusticeLeague, coming this November. We've been lucky enough to get a brief glimpse of her in the latest JL trailer, but even that was enough to get fans excited for her arrival in the DCEU.

Heard has let it be known on social media that she's devoted to her badass character, consumed consumed with hardcore training and taking deep dives into Aquaman's comics. Clearly, her hard work has paid off.

Aquaman hits theaters December 21, 2018.