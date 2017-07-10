A new part of the DC Universe is coming to life down under, as production on Aquaman is currently under way in Australia. While the cast and crew are hard at work on the relatively secretive production, they occasionally take to social media to give fans selected glimpses of the project.

The latest share comes from Amber Heard, who is playing Mera, the Queen of Atlantis. The actress shared a photo of a relaxed moment with Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and the movie's director, James Wan.

In the laid-back moment above, Heard is sporting her character's fabulous wig, suggesting that the photo was taken in between shooting scenes.

It's likely that we'll see Arthur and Mera's "normal" garb on-screen; this temporary trade-in of their Atlantean suits indicate that the couple will discover the surface world and try to blend in as civilians. Since seeing the two look casual in the comics is a rare occurrence, this will be interesting to witness in the Aquaman movie. Not that there's any way to make a pair like this inconspicuous.

Previously, Heard shared vibrant photos of her in Mera's comic-accurate suit. Besides that, a sneaky shot of her and the King of Atlantis filming are all we've seen so far. After their time in Australia wraps up, the team is scheduled for location shoots in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia. We may see more photos leak out from those locations.

While we can imagine that the Aquaman crew is keeping production guarded, we have tons to look forward to in the future. Though slated for a winter release, this #DCEU adventure is guaranteed to make a big splash.

Aquaman will hit theaters on December 21, 2018.

What are you hoping to see in the solo movie for the King of Atlantis? Share your thoughts in the comments!