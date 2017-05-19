The Walking Dead dropped around five million viewers in its seventh season, which sounds like a huge amount, until you remember that TWD is still the biggest show on AMC (and pretty much all of TV). In a business where ratings are everything, AMC is keeping calm about the dip, and AMC head honcho Josh Sapan thinks that the 5 million drop in viewers is nothing more than "minor erosion":

"It's pretty alive and vital and there's a long time that we're going to be playing with 'The Walking Dead.' We're seeing an offset of subscriber decline through internet TV subscription, I think it's likely to accelerate ... as prices adjust, as packages adjust, as offerings are customized and so-called disrupters enter the market and offer varieties of packages that may take hold. We have a great bias to own our own content. If we don't own it, if we lease and rent from Sony (as with 'Better Call Saul'), it makes it tougher for us to have success."

Sapan raises some interesting points, but surely the decline in viewership is more related to the fact that The Walking Dead Season 7 just wasn't very good? Indulgent, empty conversations, dragging out of existing comic book material and a season in which almost nothing happened left many viewers feeling cheated, especially as this was meant to be the season that justified that agonizing cliffhanger ending to Season 6.

FYI, here are the viewership figures (in millions) for each episode of The Walking Dead Season 7:

0701 "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" 17.03

0702 "The Well" 12.46

0703 "The Cell" 11.72

0704 "Service" 11.40

0705 "Go Getters" 11.00

0706 "Swear" 10.40

0707 "Sing Me a Song" 10.48

0708 "Hearts Still Beating" 10.58

0709 "Rock in the Road" 12.00

0710 "New Best Friends" 11.08

0711 "Hostiles and Calamities" 10.42

0712 "Say Yes" 10.16

0713 "Bury Me Here" 10.68

0714 "The Other Side" 10.32

0715 "Something They Need" 10.54

0716 "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life" 11.3

Let's hope that The Walking Dead returns to form in Season 8.

