On Tuesday, May 23, a contestant on America's Got Talent filed a lawsuit against #TyraBanks, claiming the judge humiliated her daughter, Mary (a fictitious name), and caused her emotional distress. The lawsuit also accused Banks of battery and assault after Banks allegedly pulled Mary's hair and shook the girl's shoulders.

The lawsuit states that, "Mary was traumatized and became deeply depressed" and that "[she] would become extremely nervous and anxious."

Mary's parents had written and sung a song about their daughter in front of the America's Got Talent judges, which led to the ridicule. America's Got Talent agreed not to feature Mary in the segment, but the plaintiffs decided they did not want the entire performance aired. Originally, America's Got Talent refused to grant their request and intended to air the segment, which included Mary's parents singing.

The suit alleged that the producers of America's Got Talent had gotten Mary to sign a contract without her parents' consent. The contract acknowledges that the contestants may be subject to ridicule or humiliation.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Thursday, but there has been no mention of whether or not there was a settlement. America's Got Talent has agreed not to air the segment which includes Mary and her parents.

America's Got Talent's parent company, Fremantle Media, issued a statement to Daily News.

"We take great care of all acts that cross the 'AGT' stage and their families. Tyra has been an incredible addition to 'AGT' with her vibrant energy and maternal nurturing spirit, and we look forward to continuing to watch her positive influence on the show."

There has been no comment from Tyra Banks or Marathon Productions which is the parent company of Fremantle Media.

America's Got Talent begins its 12th season Tuesday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.